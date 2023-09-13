Taxpayer watchdog rips Trudeau gov’t for giving money to companies making food out of crickets

Since 2018, a total of $420,023 has been spent on helping multiple food companies that make human bug food.

(LifeSiteNews) – One of Canada’s most conservatively hawkish taxpayer watchdogs blasted the federal government for subsidizing companies that make food out of crickets for human consumption, saying it amounts to giving Canadians “their ‘let them eat crickets’ moment.”

According to a recent report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), since 2018, the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spent over $400,000 propping up the cricket food makers.

CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano noted how giving money to companies making bug food is a slap in the face for Canadians who are “struggling as inflation pushes up grocery bills.”

“But subsidizing snacks made out of bugs doesn’t sound like the right solution for taxpayers,” he said.

Terrazzano also observed that the Trudeau government ‘let them eat crickets’ moment.”

“If someone can sell crickets as food, we wish them the best of luck, but taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for it,” he added.

Both crickets and mealworms in recent years have been promoted by global elites as a source of protein that they say could replace beef or pork, and which can also be used in a variety of foods.

Indeed, the Great Reset of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) has as part of its agenda the promotion of eating bugs to replace beef, pork, and other meats that they say have high “carbon” footprints.

The Trudeau government has implemented many policies that align with the WEF’s so-called “climate change” agenda, including a punishing carbon tax, and attacks on the nation’s oil and gas industries.

According to records, since 2018, a total of $420,023 has been spent on helping multiple food companies that make human bug food.

Terrazzano observed that it seems that if “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to take a bite out of crunchy crickets, he can do it without taking a bite out of taxpayers’ wallets.”

The CTF listed all of the cricket processing companies that get corporate welfare.

Some of the cricket food-making companies include NAAK Inc., a Montreal-based business that has gotten a staggering $171,695 from the government in the last five years.

Another company, Casa Bonita Foods, is planning on making “high protein snacks made with cricket flour.”

The promotion of eating bug protein has the support of Canada’s federal government under Trudeau.

His government has contributed $8.5 million to a London, Ontario cricket farm run by the Aspire Food Group.

The cricket farm can make 13 million kilograms of crickets for “human and pet consumption.”

At the same time, the Trudeau government has begun to attack Canadian farmers by pushing forth an agenda that would force them to reduce the amount of nitrogen-based fertilizer. This could have a large negative impact on the growing of feed for cattle as well as food for human consumption.

