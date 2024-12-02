Taxpayer watchdog says Canadian gov’t needs to use Trump ‘blueprint’ and create efficiency agency

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Franco Terrazzano cited the 'crazy research' citizens are forced to subsidize under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government as justification for a department to 'slash Ottawa’s wasteful, bloated bureaucracy.'

(LifeSiteNews) – One of Canada’s most respected taxpayer watchdogs said the government needs an agency similar to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to “slash Ottawa’s wasteful, bloated bureaucracy” that under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has funded numerous woke projects.

“This (DOGE) is the blueprint. … All we need now is a prime minister with the guts to pick up the scissors,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) federal director Franco Terrazzano wrote in a recent blog.

Terrazzano highlighted what he called the “crazy research Canadian taxpayers are forced to subsidize” thanks to Trudeau’s Liberal government.

Examples of such “crazy” government spending include the government granting a university student $20,000 to study “Gender Politics in Peruvian Rock Music.”

Canadian taxpayers were also on the hook for $105,000 for “Cart-ography: tracking the birth, life and death of an urban grocery cart, from work product to work tool,” as well as $17,500 for “My Paw in Yours: Dead Pets and Transcendence of Species Divides in Experimental Art-Making Practice.”

Incredibly, the Trudeau government also doled out $50,000 in a scholarship award to a student to study “Playing for Pleasure: The Affective Experience of Sexual and Erotic Video Games.”

DOGE will be headed by Elon Musk and businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal agencies — Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Terrazzano noted how a Canadian version of DOGE would be welcome in Canada, and “Those marching orders sure would sound good in a prime minister’s mandate letter to a finance minister.”

He noted how the blueprint a future potential Conservative prime minister should follow should include ending corporate welfare as well as slashing Canada’s state-run broadcaster the CBC, which takes “more than $1 billion from taxpayers annually.”

He also noted how the government has wasted billions a “multibillion dollar gun confiscation that police officers say won’t work, the $25 billion equalization scheme and taxpayer-funded media bailouts, among others.”

“The bad news for taxpayers is we pay too much tax because the government wastes too much money. The list of wasteful spending in this article is far from exhaustive,” he wrote.

“The good news is a champion of taxpayers could make massive cuts and barely anyone outside the Ottawa bubble would notice.”

The reality is the Trudeau government has spent millions on promoting his anti-life and family agenda of abortion, euthanasia, and pro-LGBT initiatives.

