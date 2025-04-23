Taxpayer watchdog slams Mark Carney’s pledge to spend billions more if elected: ‘Worse than Trudeau’s plan’

Carney’s fiscal plan would add around $225 billion to Canada’s debt, almost double what was planned under Justin Trudeau.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s most vocal taxpayer watchdog group has slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Liberal Party 2025 election plan “Canada Strong” as “irresponsible” for including billions in new inflationary spending promises.

“Carney plans to borrow even more money than the Trudeau government planned to borrow,” noted Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Director Franco Terrazzano in comments sent to the media.

Terrazzano added that the plan, which includes the Liberals spending an extra $130 billion over the next four years, is “irresponsible” and “worse” than former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan.

“Carney claims he’s not like Trudeau and when it comes to the debt, here’s the truth: Carney’s plan is billions of dollars worse than Trudeau’s plan,” he noted.

READ: Fr. Ripperger releases prayer ahead of Canadian federal election

Carney’s “fiscal and costing plan” was released last week and would add an extra $62 billion in spending in 2025-2026, which would go down to $60 billion, $55 billion, and then $48 billion in subsequent years. Overall, some $225 billion more would be added to Canada’s debt. This amount is almost double what was planned under Trudeau.

Terrazzano noted that the plan is bad for Canadian taxpayers who already face inflationary pressures due to government overspending and money printing.

“Carney’s debt binge means he will waste $1 billion more every year on debt interest charges,” he warned.

“Carney’s plan isn’t credible and it’s even more irresponsible than the Trudeau plan.”

Terrazzano said what is needed is a government that will cut spending at once.

The Conservative Party’s fiscal plan has about $34 billion in new spending, but over a four-year period. It also promises to cut the Liberals’ deficit by 70 percent.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberals’ “Canada Strong” election platform includes a promise that, if Carney is elected, his government will not only keep the status quo on abortion in Canada but make sure there is “always” funding for the deadly practice.

The plan also vows that Liberals will create a “new” in vitro fertilization (IVF) program to ensure that “2SLGBTQI+” people can obtain children.

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28.

