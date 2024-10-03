Taxpayer watchdog warns Canadians to fight against ‘guaranteed income schemes’

The House of Commons recently rejected a New Democratic Party-led bill that would have allowed for a universal basic income instead of 'cutting taxes and letting Canadians keep more of their own money,' said Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s most respected taxpayer watchdog group called on citizens to oppose as much as possible the policies and laws pushed by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition parties.

“Taxpayers must stay vigilant and keep pushing back against this extremely costly scheme,” Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), told LifeSiteNews.

“Bad ideas never seem to go away in Ottawa, so taxpayers must stay alert and continue to push politicians to fight against guaranteed income schemes.”

In recent weeks, the House of Commons voted down an extreme New Democratic Party-proposed law that would have allowed for a universal basic income (UBI) for all Canadians and refugee claimants.

Instead of focusing on handouts, Terrazzano noted, the government should instead be “making life more affordable by cutting taxes and letting Canadians keep more of their own money.”

“The government is broke and is more than $1 trillion in debt so this expensive scheme would mean massive tax hikes for average Canadians,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Terrazzano observed how the New Democratic Party’s UBI “scheme” would have been a “disaster for taxpayers, businesses and our economy, and all politicians should fight against this.”

“It would make it harder for Canadian businesses to find and retain talent because if the government pays people not to work, fewer people will work,” he said.

While the New Democratic Party’s attempt at passing a UBI bill into law failed, there is another similar bill before Canada’s Senate that, if passed, would establish “a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income.”

Senate Bill S-233 is now before a committee, but it has not gone to the House of Commons yet. The bill was introduced by Trudeau-appointed Senator Kim Pate in 2021.

The cost of living in Canada has risen dramatically over the last few years under the Trudeau government, which continues to overspend and promote its ideologically charged, anti-life agenda.

In June, LifeSiteNews reported that despite decades of progress in lowering the poverty rate in Canada has been wiped out in the last few years under Trudeau’s Liberal government, one of his own federal departments reported.

Terrazzano previously told LifeSiteNews that he urged the Trudeau government to cut spending, balance the budget and “completely scrap” the “carbon tax,” as the best way to help struggling Canadians financially.

