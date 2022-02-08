Taylor Marshall accuses Francis of teaching ‘heresy,’ suggests he may not be Pope

When challenged online Marshall insisted that he was not promoting his own ideas, but simply Catholic doctrine, as expressed by both Cardinal John Henry Newman and Pope Pius XII.

(LifeSiteNews) — Taylor Marshall, leading Catholic commentator and author of Infiltration – The Plot to Destroy the Church From Within – has publicly affirmed that Pope Francis taught heresy in his February 2 Wednesday audience and that “a ‘heretical pope’ ipso facto loses the papacy.”

His comments come after a recent podcast explaining the Church’s teaching on membership in the Church and Pope Francis’s recent comments on the Church and the Communion of Saints.

At Pope Francis’ Wednesday Audience on 2 February, he claimed the “communion of saints” includes those who have “denied the faith” and “denied their baptism.”

Let us consider, dear brothers and sisters, that in Christ no one can ever truly separate us from those we love because the bond is an existential bond, a strong bond that is in our very nature; only the manner of being together with each of them changes, but nothing and no one can break this bond. “Father, let us think about those who have denied the faith, who are apostates, who are the persecutors of the Church, who have denied their baptism: Are these also at home?”. Yes, these too, even the blasphemers, everyone. We are brothers. This is the communion of saints. The communion of saints holds together the community of believers on earth and in heaven.

A number of Catholics have accused Francis of “heresy,” while others wrote that his address essentially “denies the existence of hell.”

The next day, 3 February, Marshall released a 52-minute video entitled Can a heretic be a pope? Pope Francis teaches HERESY: Pope Pius XII condemned the heresy of Francis.

In this video he stated that Francis had taught heresy, and gave an explanation of the Church’s traditional teaching on membership of the Church and the Communion of Saints. His video included the words of St Augustine and St Thomas, and focusing on Pope Pius XII’s 1943 encyclical Mystici Corporis Christi, which teaches:

[O]nly those are to be included as members of the Church who have been baptized and profess the true faith, and who have not been so unfortunate as to separate themselves from the unity of the Body, or been excluded by legitimate authority for grave faults committed… For not every sin, however grave it may be, is such as of its own nature to sever a man from the Body of the Church, as does schism or heresy or apostasy.

In this show he emphasized the idea that heresy, schism and apostasy are means by which someone separates himself from the Catholic Church, as opposed to excommunication – by which someone is removed by authority.

This will be the most controversial podcast I’ve ever recorded, but I feel confident in Christ about it and my conscience is clear and ready: https://t.co/GoxirOL0RE — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 3, 2022

A few days later on 7 February, Marshall wrote on Twitter that “A ‘heretical pope’ ipso facto loses the papacy.”

Marshall followed this with the question: “Can we say this without blushing?”

Eric Sammons, the editor of Crisis Magazine, commented that this idea was not definitive teaching but Marshall responded, “Pius XII taught that Schismatics, heretics and apostates are SEPARATED from the Catholic Church. This is magisterial teaching. A heretic cannot be Pope.”

He later affirmed that Christ himself removes a heretical pope from office, and asked whether we are in the Great Apostasy foretold in the New Testament.

A “heretical Pope” ipso facto loses the Papacy. https://t.co/8eoMBVQ6tj — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

Pius XII taught that Schismatics, heretics and apostates are SEPARATED from the Catholic Church. This is magisterial teaching. A heretic cannot be Pope. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

Christ — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

Yes this is Catholic 101. A manifest heretic is outside the church. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

Are we in the Great Apostasy? — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

Wearing a white cassock doesn’t make you Catholic. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

No way. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

When asked whether cardinals and bishops were required to believe this before Pope Francis would be a public heretic, Marshall responded: “Heretical cardinals have lost their office. Heretical bishops have lost their office.”

Heretical cardinals have lost their office. Heretical bishops have lost their office. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

He later retweeted Canon 2314 from the 1917 Code of Canon Law, with the comment, “Heretics separate themselves from the Catholic Church.”

Heretics separate themselves from the Catholic Church: https://t.co/WPMFYtP0GW — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

As further challenges came in, Marshall insisted that he was not promoting his own ideas, but simply Catholic doctrine, as expressed by both Cardinal John Henry Newman and Pope Pius XII.

I didn’t say it. Cardinal Newman said it. Take it up with him. https://t.co/Od8gk5paUc — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

A manifest heretic is OUTSIDE the Church. This is Catholic doctrine. Pope Pius XII says so explicitly. — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) February 8, 2022

