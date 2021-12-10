Pennsylvania public school teacher under fire for suggesting unvaccinated Americans should die

EDINBORO, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — A public school teacher and National Education Association (NEA) board member is under fire for declaring on social media that Americans who invoke religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine requirements deserve to die.

In a Facebook comment first highlighted by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, General McLane High School 9th grade English teacher Mollie Paige Mumau says to “screw” Americans “hiding behind religious exemptions” to COVID shot mandates, declaring that such people “deserve whatever comes their way, including losing jobs, getting sick and perhaps dying from the virus.”

Pennsylvania teacher writes on FB that people who have religious exemptions should die from the virus or be shot pic.twitter.com/vF28M2QcP4 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021

“I don’t know why the GOP doesn’t just take those guns they profess to love so much and start shooting all of their constituents who think this way,” added Mumau, who until recently was also listed as an NEA board member. “It would be quicker and ultimately safer than putting me and my friends and family at risk.”

The Delaware Valley Journal reported this week that a General McLane spokesperson confirmed the school was “aware of a potentially inappropriate social media comment by a staff member. The district will investigate the matter and act accordingly. In all situations, the district’s utmost concern is the safety of our students and staff.”

On Wednesday, Erie News Now reported that Mumau wrote a letter to district superintendent Dr. Matthew Lane claiming to be “deeply sorry,” insisting that it “did not express what I intended,” and promising to “not make statements like this again.” The damage had been done, however, and on Friday General McLane School District announced she had been fired.

“The teacher responsible for the social media post will not be returning in any capacity to the General McLane School District,” the announcement reads. “We reiterate the degree to which the comments in her post, figurative and literal, were unacceptable and inappropriate, and we will continue to focus on what is best for our students now and in the future.”

The NEA has yet to publicly comment on the story, but the Post Millennial notes that the organization quietly removed Mumau’s name from its list of board members.

The COVID vaccines remain a topic of bitter division thanks to government efforts to force Americans to take them, alongside their failure to end the pandemic.

The federal government considers more than 197 million Americans (59% of the eligible) to be “fully vaccinated” (a moving target given the vaccines’ temporary nature), yet data from Johns Hopkins University reported in October shows that more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000).

Vaccine hesitancy persists thanks to unaddressed concerns about the vaccines’ safety, stemming largely from the fact that they were developed and released far faster than any previous vaccine.

Defenders stress that their development did not start from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology; and that one of the innovations of Operation Warp Speed was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety. However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1–3 years on their own — to just three months apiece.

While cases of severe harm reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after taking COVID shots do not establish causation and represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” May reporting from NBC News quotes several mainstream experts acknowledging “gaps” in federal vaccine monitoring.

Additionally, many of the unvaccinated simply consider it unnecessary in light of significant evidence that immunity from prior COVID infection lasts longer and is more durable than immunity from vaccination. Regarding religious exemptions, many Americans harbor moral objections to taking the new vaccines because they were developed and/or tested with the use of fetal cells from aborted babies.

Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor Guy Ciarrocchi, Charlie Gerow, and Lou Barletta all issued statements denouncing Mumau’s comments, with the first two calling for her to be fired and Barletta saying it “shows the shocking contempt that the bureaucracy has for the rights of students and parents.”

