Teacher scolds Muslim students for skipping ‘pride’ festivities, suggests they don’t ‘belong’ in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – An audio recording has exposed a Canadian teacher who lambasted her Muslim students while suggesting in a long rant that people who do not support “pride” events cannot “be Canadian.”

The audio recording was posted on Twitter yesterday by user Hamzah wald Maqbul, on which a teacher from Londonderry School in Edmonton made the comments to junior high students. Londonderry includes students in Grades 7-9 in Edmonton Public Schools.

“A zealot teacher from Londonderry, Alberta, goes nuts on Muslim students for excusing themselves from #PrideMonth celebrations. It is lonely & isolating to experience this type of thing at the hands of fanatical teachers & I’ve experienced it myself. We’re on your side Mansūr,” tweeted Maqbul.

In the recording, a teacher can be heard saying, “Do you think it’s acceptable to not show up because you think there are some Pride activities going on at school.”

“It’s not a joke. Mansūr.”

According to Maqbul, he got the recording from “multiple sources,” but it is unconfirmed. However, LifeSiteNews has confirmed with Edmonton Public Schools that the teacher in question does work at Londonderry School and made the comments.

The teacher then asserted that Muslim students were instead “hanging out at the mall” and not taking part in pride activities and said when Ramadan was celebrated, other students were in class.

“They’re showing respect to the class, for your religion,” the teacher said about the students who celebrated “pride.”

The teacher then claimed that one’s religion is somehow the same as being LGBTQ.

“It goes two ways. If you want to be respected for who you are, if you don’t want to suffer prejudice for your religion, your color, skin, your whatever, then you got to give back to people who are different from you,” she told the students.

“That’s how it works. It’s an exchange. And it isn’t like that in all countries, as I told you.”

The teacher then referred to Uganda, which recently passed strict laws banning homosexual acts, by claiming one could be executed in the country if you are “gay.”

“Literally, if they think you are gay, they will execute you. If you believe that kind of thing, then you don’t belong here,” the teacher said.

The teacher then said that Canada is not like Uganda, “Because that is not what Canada believes,” and suggested any Canadian not supportive of pride events or gay “marriage” can’t “be Canadian.”

“We believe in freedom. We believe that people can marry whomever they want. That is in the law. And if you don’t think that should be the law, you can’t be Canadian,” she said.

The recording ends with the teacher appearing to apologize to the students after possibly being interrupted by another member of the school staff who heard the yelling.

“It just makes me angry … sorry, I’m a little worked up,” the teacher said.

School responds with a letter to parents

Londonderry School principal Ed Charpentier confirmed that the recording was true after releasing a letter to parents on June 3 about the incident.

“Many of you may have heard an audio recording of a teacher at Londonderry School circulating on social media channels,” Charpentier said.

“I want to emphasize that the views expressed by the teacher do not reflect the values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging that are so strong at Londonderry School,” he added.

Charpentier added that the school is “addressing the situation accordingly,” but then went on to support “pride” month.

“As I shared in my last message, we will recognize both Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month in June,” he noted.

“Our school community is incredibly rich and diverse, and I am inspired by it every day. This diversity and sense of belonging at school enriches student learning and experiences.”

Charpentier added that “Pride week is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of being kind and accepting to all people. Students of all ages deserve to have their unique families and identities represented positively. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to the school.”

Communications consultant Veronica Jubinville with Edmonton Public Schools told LifeSiteNews, “Yes, that is the letter the principal sent out to families of Londonderry School.”

In a statement about the matter sent to LifeSiteNews, Edmonton Public Schools said that it is “aware of the audio recording of a teacher at Londonderry School circulating on social media channels.”

“The school and Division are taking steps to address the situation. Due to the Division’s legislated privacy obligations, we are not able to provide any further information,” the school said.

Edmonton Public Schools noted that since 2019 it has recognized the first week of June “as Pride Week and held celebrations throughout the city in our schools.”

“It’s an opportunity to recognize the diversity in schools and talk about inclusion, acceptance and kindness. Every student should feel they belong at school. This is a core value at every school across our Division,” the school board said.

The LGBT lobby has pushed hard in recent years to mark June as “pride month.” In many parts of Canada and the United States, “pride month” is on full display with the full backing of many corporations, governments, and influential people.

The push for the normalcy of the transgender/LGBT agenda has also been observed in other Canadian schools. However, there has been pushback.

Last week, thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being pushed in public schools.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

Also last week, a Canadian elementary school bearing the name of a Catholic saint hosted what some described as a “disgusting” and wild “pride” celebration last week featuring a drag queen, a giant rainbow tunnel, and “pride” flags galore.

Recently, a leaked internal email from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in Ontario shows the school board is actively encouraging its staff and teachers to not only go all out celebrating “pride” month but work to help conceal students who are “trans” from their parents.

However, as LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren pointed out in a recent blog, the many politicians, companies, and people who use the month to push an agenda are doing so to “grift” Canadians who do not want to take part in “pride.”

There have been some success stories in Canadian schools rejecting the pressures from the LGBT lobby to celebrate “pride” week.

Last week, school trustees from York Catholic District School Board voted 6-4 against flying the “pride flag” at its Catholic Education Centre during June.

