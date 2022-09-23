Teacher who opposed critical race theory restored to classroom after basement exile

A middle school teacher was banished from the classroom after publicly decrying the critical race theory she saw causing division in real time. After a months-long battle, she has been restored as a teacher.

(LifeSiteNews) — A middle school teacher has been restored to the classroom after spending almost an entire school year exiled in a basement after speaking out against critical race theory (CRT).

Ramona Bessinger, an English teacher of 23 years, has announced that “with the help” of Judicial Watch’s Senior Attorney James Peterson,” the Providence Public School District in Rhode Island has freed her from a punitive teaching “limbo” and restored her to a permanent classroom assignment.

Bessinger was essentially exiled after she publicly protested against the district’s new curriculum because of its infusion with “divisive” CRT, according to Bessinger, and because she began to experience its divisive effects firsthand.

Critical race theory is the doctrine that race is a “socially constructed category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color,” and that “racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 9774 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“My students, almost all of whom were minority, started calling me ‘America’ because I was white — You are America, they would say, we are not,” Bessinger explained in a blog post announcing her win.

She had also earlier shared how teachers themselves were encouraged to split up into “affinity groups” based on their race, in which the white teachers were to be instructed “how not to be a white supremacist in the classroom.”

The curriculum was also being purged of cherished classic literature including Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Holocaust-related literature, poetry by Robert Frost and Maya Angelou, and essays by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While a few select authors and titles are to be implemented instead at the high-school level, one book replacement reflects the infusion of CRT Bessinger refers to: Instead of reading Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in middle school, high school students are to read Romiette and Julio, which parallels the original classic, but is written to “reflect modern racial tensions between African-Americans and Hispanics in the United States.”

After her story gained international attention, through appearances on Fox News and Sky News Australia, Bessinger suffered harassment, and what appeared to be both verbal and professional retaliation: She was involuntarily transferred from her permanent position as teacher at Esek Hopkins School in Providence, Rhode Island, to a basement in Classical High School with no classroom assignment or job duties. She was given no “formal or disciplinary reason” for the transfer.

During that time, she was approached by two students who she said were apparently “told by faculty members” that she was “a homophobic white supremacist.” Bessinger said she was eventually blocked from online library and curriculum resources.

Rather than quit and surrender, Bessinger filed “grievance after grievance.” She summed up her motivation to keep fighting for her position this way:

The Providence School District management have essentially replaced the study of American history with a mutated version that is nothing more than woke, racist propaganda intended to inject the politics of “white supremacy” and to apply the canard of systemic racism to the past, airbrushing white historical figures from factual American history and changing their race to Black or Asian.

“The result is nothing more than educational theft,” Bessinger continued. “Our students’ education is being stolen from them. And I feel it is crucial to let people know all about it….For me, this new curriculum platform seemed designed to tear us apart and incite hatred and division.”

Bessinger emphasized her devotion to education in her comment on the victory.

“It would have been so easy to throw in the towel and step out into the fresh air and sunlight, and leave all that nonsense behind for good. But I persevered with a great deal more that lies ahead,” wrote Bessinger.

“Now, I can continue to teach children the truth about this great nation and perhaps contribute to the restoration of a politically neutral zone for all children K-12.”

Share











