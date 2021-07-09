Biden officials defend door-to-door vaccine campaign: ‘Absolutely’ gov’t's business if you’ve been vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration is doubling down on its intentions to go door-to-door to pressure Americans into taking a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “absolutely” the government’s business whether someone is vaccinated and impugning those who have expressed civil-liberty concerns.

“Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday, following the revelation that the administration had not met its goal of at least partially vaccinating 70% of the country by July 4.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this was not merely a figure of speech by explaining that the first pillar of Biden’s vaccination outreach plan is “targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

The prospect of a representative of the federal government going straight to private citizens’ homes to urge them to make a specific medical decision sparked a swift backlash, with many framing the plan as intrusive and coercive:

When the Biden admin calls for "targeted" "door-to-door outreach" to get people vaccinated, it comes across as a g-man saying: “We know you're unvaccinated, let’s talk, comrade.”



My bill to ban federal vaccine passports prohibits the feds from maintaining a vaccine database. pic.twitter.com/RJbtGLc8zN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 8, 2021

No.



The gov't doesn't decide who gets vaccinated. You do.



Do not submit to the fearmongers. https://t.co/NDCRUE3wCV — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 7, 2021

How about don’t knock on my door.



You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose.



Why is that concept so hard for the left? https://t.co/Fkv3kzNh6S — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2021

������



I just sent a letter to Biden demanding answers on his door-to-door vaccine checks.



The fed gov has no right to track the private health information of Americans or to intimidate people into getting the vaccine.



See full story below:https://t.co/WzkIL1q2RT #FoxNews — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 9, 2021

Biden administration Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra hit back in a CNN interview, arguing that because “the federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” it is “absolutely the government’s business” to know who is and is not vaccinated. Following backlash that comment generated, Becerra later said via Twitter that the administration “has no database” to track vaccinations:

HHS’ @XavierBecerra on Biden's controversial door-to-door vaccination program: “The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to keep Americans alive during this pandemic. So it is absolutely the government’s business” to know if you’ve been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/PiYp0Peogd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2021

Some comments I made today are being taken wildly out of context. To be clear: government has no database tracking who is vaccinated. We're encouraging people to step up to protect themselves, others by getting vaccinated. It's the best way to save lives and end this pandemic. — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) July 8, 2021

Psaki also denied keeping a database or having any plans to do so, while adding that “when people are critical of these tactics, it’s really a disservice to the country and to the doctors, faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated.”

In regards to community-based vaccination programs, Press Secretary Psaki says "when people are critical of these tactics, it's really a disservice to the country." pic.twitter.com/gmzP0c8Si7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 8, 2021

To the frustration of Democrats and their allies, vaccination rates stalled after an initial flurry as many Americans remain concerned that the three coronavirus vaccines currently available in the United States have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects, while some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in some of the vaccine candidates’ development. Still others simply consider the vaccine unnecessary for them given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

While many officeholders and media figures blame online “misinformation” for lingering vaccine hesitancy, considerably less contemplation has been spent on how the government’s own actions contribute to mistrust, such as mixed messaging on various aspects of the pandemic, as well as the fact that clinical trials for the currently-authorized COVID-19 vaccines were performed in less than a year, when such trials traditionally take a minimum of two to four years.

One of the innovations of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, but that does not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on its own — to just three months apiece.