News

Biden officials defend door-to-door vaccine campaign: ‘Absolutely’ gov’t's business if you’ve been vaccinated

The prospect of a representative of the federal government going straight to private citizens’ homes to urge them to make a specific medical decision sparked a swift backlash, with many framing the plan as intrusive and coercive.
Fri Jul 9, 2021 - 5:03 pm EST
Featured Image
Pool / Getty
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration is doubling down on its intentions to go door-to-door to pressure Americans into taking a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “absolutely” the government’s business whether someone is vaccinated and impugning those who have expressed civil-liberty concerns.

“Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday, following the revelation that the administration had not met its goal of at least partially vaccinating 70% of the country by July 4. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this was not merely a figure of speech by explaining that the first pillar of Biden’s vaccination outreach plan is “targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

The prospect of a representative of the federal government going straight to private citizens’ homes to urge them to make a specific medical decision sparked a swift backlash, with many framing the plan as intrusive and coercive:

Biden administration Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra hit back in a CNN interview, arguing that because “the federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” it is “absolutely the government’s business” to know who is and is not vaccinated. Following backlash that comment generated, Becerra later said via Twitter that the administration “has no database” to track vaccinations:

Psaki also denied keeping a database or having any plans to do so, while adding that “when people are critical of these tactics, it’s really a disservice to the country and to the doctors, faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated.”

To the frustration of Democrats and their allies, vaccination rates stalled after an initial flurry as many Americans remain concerned that the three coronavirus vaccines currently available in the United States have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects, while some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in some of the vaccine candidates’ development. Still others simply consider the vaccine unnecessary for them given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

While many officeholders and media figures blame online “misinformation” for lingering vaccine hesitancy, considerably less contemplation has been spent on how the government’s own actions contribute to mistrust, such as mixed messaging on various aspects of the pandemic, as well as the fact that clinical trials for the currently-authorized COVID-19 vaccines were performed in less than a year, when such trials traditionally take a minimum of two to four years. 

One of the innovations of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, but that does not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on its own — to just three months apiece.

  coronavirus, covid-19, covid-19 vaccines, jen psaki, joe biden, privacy, xavier becerra

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article