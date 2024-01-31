Tearing down statues of historical figures is clear evidence of civilizational decline

On this solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers a subcurrent of the culture war dealing with the historical figures we honor.

Jonathon begins his discussion recalling a scene from the Book of Esther about the honor paid Mordechai by King Assuerus of Persia, as well as the statues Jonathon sees as he walks the streets of Brussels. These men, notes Jonathon, were men who influenced their culture or nation in such a way as to warrant being given a public statue. He calls to mind Chesterton’s quip that “tradition is the democracy of the dead,” whereby society is an unspoken contract between our forebearers, ourselves, and our progeny.

However, Jonathon further considers these statues in the wake of the George Floyd riots that erupted across North America and Europe in 2020, with their associated iconoclasm targeting the statues of cultural figures from our collective past.

“I think there’s a very good reason that a lot of people were sort of viscerally shaken by all these statues coming down, and that’s because it was a direct attack on our traditions,” Jonathon opines. “It was a direct attack on our culture, and I think more so it indicated a replacement of our culture. It indicated a replacement of the founding fathers of our civilization.”

He cedes there was the occasional statue of a “genuinely repulsive character” that got downed, such as a slave trader in Bristol, England. But other targets of the mob’s rage, such as the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square, or the statue of Queen Victoria in Leeds, are not repulsive. In fact, Jonathon notes the irony of the latter because Queen Victoria oversaw the British Empire at a time when it sought to fight slavery, accruing a national debt as a result that would not be paid off until 2005 – 168 years after she came to the throne.

Even statues of abolitionists were not spared the violence of the mob, Jonathon notes. He also observes that the cultural iconoclasm against common cultural figures continues. While the phenomenon began with the rise of the alt-right around 2016 and 2017, responding to those targeting Confederate monuments who ended up working their way to American founders who owned slaves, it will not stop until anyone who has “past sins is going to be taken down as well.”

Speaking about those who targeted statues of Thomas Jefferson, for instance, Jonathon says “they weren’t just focusing on Confederate generals, and they never had any intention of stopping that. This was an easy to justify start to a campaign to eradicate much of the memory of American history.”

Considering the reason why the vandals target these statues, Jonathon suspects that these “stern watchers would have held them in total contempt.” Indeed, the “blue-haired barbarians at the gates” claiming to be “ashamed” of their societal forebearers would be an object of contempt for the likes of George Washington, Jefferson, Churchill, and Queen Victoria.

“To some degree, the past is staring out at us every day,” says Jonathon. “We just don’t always notice it, and this needs to be removed by those who cannot handle the fact that the past is also standing in silent judgment over the future.”

Moving on to another point, Jonathon says that while the removal of these statues is a symbol of societal decline, it is also true that one can learn a lot about a society by observing those whom it chooses to honor.

All societies require someone to look up to, he contends. Looking at someone whom society chose to honor, Jonathon cites Andre Pierre Picard’s appointment to the Order of Canada for “his dedication to advancing public health and practices.” Picard, however, has been a prominent advocate for Canada’s euthanasia program, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

“Who do we choose to honor? We choose to honor somebody who is spearheading, who was advocating, for a system by which the desperate and impoverished Canadians opt for state-sanctioned and state-facilitated suicide,” Jonathon notes.

Looking at the Order of Canada, however, Jonathon contends that the honor has been “essentially meaningless” since it was given to notorious abortionists Henry Morgentaler in 2008 for his defense of abortion, which ended with a Supreme Court case in 1988 that made Canada “the only democracy on Earth with no restrictions on abortion whatsoever.” Not only that, but also because of his efforts to influence Canadian public policy and his “leadership in humanist and civil liberties associations.”

Examining the recognition given to Morgentaler, Jonathon notes that his fight to make abortion legal at a time when most Canadians had a favorable view of abortion restrictions “really gives you an idea of how far the sexual revolutionaries have come.” Speaking about his “humanist” activities, Jonathon notes that Morgentaler was an atheist and was apparently awarded for his views.

“Morgentaler was instrumental in legalizing abortion, and he personally killed tens of thousands of unborn children, including, by his own admission, at least one of his own, while facilitating countless other abortions at his facilities across the country,” observes Jonathon. “And for those single-handed efforts at population reduction, we honor Henry Morgentaler as a distinguished and prestigious Canadian.”

