Tech company MobileCause pulls plug on Family Research Council 1 hour before election broadcast event

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a stunning incident of big tech censorship and religious discrimination, MobileCause's CEO Victor Limongelli terminated Family Research Council’s (FRC) contract one hour before the conservative religious organization's Pray Vote Stand broadcast. The termination, based upon FRC’s religious views, prevented the broadcast from reaching thousands of Christian voters with information about the 2020 election.

MobileCause develops software for nonprofits.

“MobileCause has not only provided yet another example of big tech censorship but in their desperation to silence those they disagree with, they have now added religious discrimination to their portfolio,” said Tony Perkins, president of FRC. “Is it a coincidence that a big tech company pulled the plug on us one hour before the second installment of one of our most extensive evangelical voter education and mobilization efforts in this election cycle? The big tech agenda is beyond obvious. MobileCause views evangelicals and conservatives as a political enemy that must be silenced, and so it timed its religious discrimination for maximum effect.”

“The Left's determination to silence voices with which they disagree should make clear to every evangelical voter what is at stake in this election and why they need to pray, vote, and stand! Big tech, Hollywood, and the elites intend to decide this election, and they will resort to religious discrimination, censorship, and bullying to get that mission accomplished. We cannot, and we must not, allow them to succeed,” concluded Perkins.

For more information on the weekly Pray Vote Stand broadcast, please visit prayvotestand.org.

Contact information for respectful communication:

MobileCause

27001 Agoura Road 350A

Calabasas, CA 91301

888.661.8804

818.296.0345

[email protected]