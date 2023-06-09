Tech millionaire obsessed with health, AI has son’s plasma injected into his veins

(LifeSiteNews) — A 45-year-old tech millionaire is trying to “bio-hack” his body so he can have the physical appearance and organ health of a younger man, even going as far as injecting his own son’s plasma into his veins.
“What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” Bryan Johnson told Bloomberg News earlier this year.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
A software engineer by trade, Johnson sold his digital processing company Braintree to PayPal for $800 million in 2013. He currently employs a team of 30 medical professionals to monitor him constantly, costing him upwards of $2 million per year, raising moral concerns.
Johnson first gained headlines in January for his eccentric habits, which include taking dozens of supplements, eating a strict diet, and undergoing scans and tests every day, in addition to a rigorous workout routine.
“He has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old,” Bloomberg reports.
Johnson’s obsession with “de-aging” reached new heights when his 17-year-old son recently agreed to provide him with blood transfusions. In May, Johnson, his father Richard, and son Talmage went to a clinic near Dallas, Texas where he received his son’s plasma.
“I never imagined in my entire life this kind of relationship with my child,” he said about the so-called “rejuvenation therapy.”
While Johnson’s fanatical behavior may be alarming, he is not alone among ultra-wealthy individuals to have taken a heightened interest in longevity.
According to the New York Post, PayPal founder Peter Thiel has invested in Unity Biotechnology, which researches age-related diseases. The outlet also reports that Google co-founder Larry Page played a role in founding Calico labs, which seeks to “understand the biology that controls aging and life span.” In 2016, Twitter CEO Elon Musk created Neuralink to develop a micro-chip that can be implanted into the human brain.
Stem cell injections, human growth hormones, and other cutting-edge medical practices also fall under the “bio-hacking” umbrella. Adrenochrone, a chemical the human body releases when under duress, has been alleged by some to be a contributor to long-life as well.
“This time, our time, right now — the early 21st century — will be defined by the radical evolution of intelligence: human, AI and biology,” Johnson has written on his blog. “Our opportunity is to be this exciting future.”