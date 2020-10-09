Ted Cruz: Big Tech censorship is ‘greatest threat to freedom of speech’

October 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has identified Big Tech’s “brazen” manipulation and censorship of information as “the single greatest threat to free speech and democracy” in the United States today.

“There are a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires who have amassed more power than ever seen before over information, over the public square, over discourse, and Big Tech is brazen,” Cruz said.

“[It] is shamelessly silencing and censoring conservatives, censoring libertarians, censoring Trump supporters, censoring pro-Israel supporters, censoring pro-life supporters, censoring any views that they disagree with.”

Cruz made his remarks during an interview with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on Wednesday.

The senator reminded Breitbart that he had chaired committees tasked with examining Big Tech censorship in a series of hearings. One of the witnesses was Dr. Robert Epstein, who earned a PhD in psychology at Harvard and is the founder of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies in Massachusetts.

“[Epstein] did an empirical analysis of Google in 2016,” said Cruz.

“He concluded that manipulated and biased search results on Google shifted 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton. [Epstein was] a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton and openly supported her, but he nonetheless was outraged that a giant Silicon Valley company was putting their finger on the scale, and actively manipulating the election outcome.”

Cruz added that Epstein has warned that in 2020 Google could shift 10 to 15 million votes to Joe Biden.

“That’s what we’re facing, and they’re leaning in with all of their might,” the senator said.

“Silicon Valley is mad that Trump was elected, and so, yes, they are silencing us right now and that means we have to work harder.”

But as there is less than a month until the election “a three year study project ain’t gonna do it,” he said.

Cruz believes that the Republican campaign has to “mobilize and communicate” despite Big Tech manipulation of information, and that the White House and Department of Justice should be taking Big Tech to court to protect Americans’ freedom of speech.

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We’ve got to mobilize and communicate, despite their power and lies and manipulations, and then we need the seriousness of purpose within the administration to bring enforcement actions and prosecution actions, which I have been urging the president [and] the attorney general of the administration to do for four years,” he said.

Earlier in the interview Cruz said the Republicans are now expected to warn Americans about the dangers of the Left, which he said is angry and full of hate.

“The defining characteristic of the Left today is hatred of Donald Trump,” he stated. “That is the unifying thread on the Democrat side.”

LifeSiteNews recently interviewed Allum Bokhari, Breitbart’s senior technology correspondent, about his book #Deleted: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election. There Bokhari had amassed 16 chapters of evidence that Google and social media companies are hiding and banning conservative content, hell-bent on getting Donald Trump out of the White House this November.

LifeSiteNews also launched a video series on Big Tech and free speech, featuring, among others, Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, Alison Centofante of pro-life group Live Action, and Prudence Robertson of the Susan B. Anthony List, another pro-life organization.

In recent weeks, Facebook has removed an ad by the conservative American Principles Project (APP) that calls out former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats for supporting policies that allow men who claim to be women to compete in women’s sports.

Instagram, which is part of Facebook, removed a LifeSiteNews post for allegedly going “against our Community Guidelines” and containing “harmful false information.” The post referred to an article on renowned Yale professor Harvey A. Risch praising the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating COVID-19 patients.

YouTube, a Google brand, deleted a June interview with Dr. Scott Atlas, who has since taken on a role advising the administration of President Donald Trump on its response to COVID-19, arguing his views conflict with the judgment of the World Health Organization (WHO).

See also LifeSite’s page dedicated to Big Tech and free speech HERE.



RELATED:

What do you really know about the World Health Organization?

Fauci calls for strengthening WHO, ‘rebuilding infrastructure of human existence’

Trump’s top diplomat says admin may never restore WHO funding over coronavirus

Tucker Carlson: World Health Organization using COVID to push climate change agenda

World Health Organization: Abortion ‘essential’ during coronavirus pandemic

Facebook combats coronavirus ‘misinformation’ by citing pro-China World Health Organization

WHO admits to using ‘artificial intelligence,’ ‘social listening’ to control COVID news

Lawyers prepare to sue over damages inflicted by COVID-19 lockdowns