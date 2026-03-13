Ted Cruz calls ‘Christ is King’ an anti-Semitic ‘code word’

'I agree with the statement 'Christ is King,' although it is being used online in a way that is meant to say, 'Screw you Jews,'' Cruz claimed.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has joined in the chorus of voices who maintain that the phrase “Christ is King” is anti-Semitic.

In a sit-down interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Cruz argued that those who use the phrase intend it to be an insult to Jewish people.

“I’m really troubled by how the phrase ‘Christ is King’ is being used,” Cruz said. “I agree with the statement ‘Christ is King,’ although it is being used online in a way that is meant to say, ‘Screw you Jews.’ It is being used in a context very directly to say, ‘I hate Jews,’ and that’s … an online code word.”

Ted Cruz says the phrase “Christ is King” has become offensive because it is now being used in an antisemitic way. According to Cruz, the phrase is being twisted online into an anti-Jewish code used to target Jews. He claims the groyper groups are using it as a rallying phrase… pic.twitter.com/kOmdSmRZ7q — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 13, 2026

The phrase “Christ is King” grew in popularity several years ago when then-Daily Wire host Candace Owens repeatedly used it in 2024. Owens’ comments, coupled with her outspoken opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza, resulted in her being fired from the company she worked for.

Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan later admitted that Owens’ firing was the result of her repeatedly using the phrase “Christ is King,” which he said was being co-opted into an “antisemitic trope” by social media users.

Owens pushed back against those claims, telling Tucker Carlson that she rejects the claim she hates Jews and that Christ is indeed King over all men.

Ep. 39 Candace Owens responds to Ben Shapiro. TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Candace is attacked – even when she’s right

(4:27) Ben Shapiro’s comments

(12:50) The emotional response to news out of Israel

(23:05) Nikki Haley vs. free speech

(30:34) 2024 predictions pic.twitter.com/VOThqpQQ48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 15, 2023

Owens also called out Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson for co-authoring a study released by a left-wing group linked to the radical Anti-Defamation League that claimed “Christ is King” can be anti-Semitic.

READ: White House officially removes Carrie Prejean Boller from Religious Liberty Commission

Cruz tripled down on his faulty theology in his comments to the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“Jesus was a Jew,” he said. “The twisted theology that says Jews are Christ-killers … as I read the Gospels, Jesus went to the cross willingly … it was not the Jews who killed Jesus. It was me. It was you.”

While it is true that mankind’s sins are what caused Christ to have to die on the cross, multiple verses in the New Testament confirm that it was the Jews who demanded He be crucified in the first place.

“Let His blood be upon us and upon our children,” Mathew 27:25 states, referring to the cries of the Jews who demanded Jesus be crucified. “The one who handed me over to you has the greater sin,” Christ told Pontius Pilate in John 19:11. “The God of our fathers hath raised up Jesus, whom you put to death,” St. Peter said to the Jews in Acts 5:30.

Debates over the appropriateness of the phrase “Christ is King” have grown in recent weeks thanks to Carrie Prejean Boller’s remarks during hearings of President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

“I would rather die than surrender my faith in Christ, and be forced to bow to a foreign nation demanding I forsake the Truth. Christ is King,” Boller wrote on X last month, quote-tweeting a LifeSiteNews petition expressing support for her after she was fired for expressing opposition to Zionism.

Thank you. I would rather die than surrender my faith in Christ, and be forced to bow to a foreign nation demanding I forsake the Truth. Christ is King. https://t.co/EZwy73ZbpG — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) February 12, 2026

As of today, LifeSiteNews’s petition calling on readers to stand with Boller has garnered over 3,800 signatures. Click here to sign it.

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