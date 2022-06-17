Ted Cruz condemns ‘terrorist’ Jane’s Revenge for attacks on pro-life groups

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has condemned “terrorist” pro-abortion Jane’s Revenge for attacks on pro-life groups across the country.
On June 16, Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that pro-abortion militant Jane’s Revenge “is threatening terrorist conduct” as the group recently declared “open season” on pro-life groups, promising to escalate violence.
“They’re threatening to attack, to burn, to murder people, and by the way, at pregnancy centers… These are centers that are helping moms who are pregnant with children to give birth to those children,” Cruz said.
“These radicals hate the fact that anyone would help a mom,” he added. “These radicals claim to be pro-woman, but apparently they don’t want to help a mom who’s pregnant with a child (to) actually give birth to the child, (to) deliver the child into this world.”
“And so they’re going to firebomb the clinic or the hospital that she could go to,” Cruz continued. “The terrifying things is (…) this happens with the encouragement, with the acquiescence of the Democratic party.”
“The Democratic party of today is the party of mob violence.”
The senator also stated that there was a malicious intent behind the leaking of the U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion which, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The reason the decision was leaked was to allow threats and bullying to come at the Justices,” Cruz declared.
As the Supreme Court moves closer to publishing its judgment, Jane’s Revenge has become more violent, escalating from spraying graffiti on pregnancy centers to firebombing them while promising an ongoing increase in violent attacks.
Jane’s Revenge may be a reference to the 1970s-era group called “Jane’s Collective,” whose members were arrested for illegally providing abortions. Their charges were dismissed after Roe v. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.
Last week, US Homeland Security warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending Roe v. Wade decision, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threat of violence committed by the pro-life side.
READ: More than 20 pregnancy centers in the US have faced pro-abortion attacks since leaked Roe opinion
Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to publicly denounce illegal protests at homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, had claimed that the White House encourages “peaceful” protests “outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.”
Cruz condemned the distribution of the home address of the Supreme Court Justices, which resulted in pro-abortion activists protesting outside their private residences.
One protest occurred just hours after an armed man who intended to kill pro-life justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s home.