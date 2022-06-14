Ted Cruz joins pro-lifers demanding investigation into five late-term aborted babies in DC

The Republican senator revealed that a private pathologist will perform autopsies on the babies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has joined pro-lifers in demanding justice for five late-term aborted babies found in Washington, D.C., revealing that private autopsies will be performed on them.

During a press conference on June 9, the Republican senator joined with the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the remains of five fully developed babies discovered outside an abortion clinic, as reported by the Freedom Center.

“We’re here today calling on the Department of Justice to follow the rule of law, to vindicate the rule of law and to vindicate justice,” Cruz said at the conference.

While officials initially refused to investigate the bodies, Cruz revealed that “an attorney from PAAU has confirmed the D.C. Medical Examiner has agreed to allow a private pathologist to examine the bodies of the five babies.”

He condemned the D.C. government for failing to provide justice for “five children who were aborted in this city, [who] the medical experts believe were between 20 to 40 weeks gestation, with one little boy approaching nearly full term.”

This April, members of the PAAU were given the remains of 115 aborted babies including the five third-trimester babies by a truck driver whose job is to pick up “biomedical waste” from the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

Considering the babies’ injuries and advanced age, Cruz stated, “The evidence suggests that local abortionists may well have violated federal law, congressional prohibitions of partial birth abortion.”

Following their discovery, PAAU determined to contact the police to bring justice for the murdered children. However, the FBI arrived not to investigate the crime, but to arrest the pro-lifers for having allegedly illegally entered the Washington Surgi-Clinic in violation of a federal law in October 2020.

Despite public outcry, the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office originally failed to perform an official autopsy on any of the babies, LifeSiteNews reported.

Instead, executive assistant chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Ashan M. Benedict reported that the five late-term babies “were aborted in accordance with D.C. law, so we are not investigating this incident along those lines.”

However, the police intend to investigate how the pro-lifers came into the possession of the babies and “whether any laws were broken.”

“On the face of this, the evidence, the remains of these five children, strongly suggests a violation of criminal law that to date the Attorney General is turning a blind eye to because his political preferences incline him in that direction,” Cruz concluded.

