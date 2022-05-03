Ted Cruz, other pro-life congressmen denounce ‘reprehensible’ leak of Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Intense outrage has erupted today condemning the illicit publication of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s majority draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, and several prominent pro-life U.S. congressmen have added their voices to the din.
“Leaking a draft opinion by the Supreme Court is unprecedented and reprehensible,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), founder and chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, in a press release. “There should be an immediate investigation into who is responsible as it is a clear attempt to intimidate the Court.”
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
Despite a clear betrayal of institutional confidence with the leak, Daines’ acknowledged that Alito’s opinion, if allowed to stand, will right “an historic injustice” by the court, in addition to returning “the power to the American people and their elected officials to enact laws to protect unborn children and mothers.”
Daines is joined by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and Fox News to express similar sentiments: “In over two centuries in our nation’s history, this has never happened, and this is as corrosive and destructive to the Supreme Court as we have ever seen.”
Cruz alleges that this tactic was orchestrated by the left in order to pressure the justices into protecting Roe. “Democrats have a lot to answer for,” he said. “The destruction that this wreaks in the court, because it will carry on potentially forever limiting the justices to do their solemn constitutional responsibility. It really is an outrage.”
RELATED: Conservatives react to leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe with joy, apprehension
U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) also asserted in a formal statement that “the leak of Justice Alito’s February draft opinion on Dobbs is an egregious abuse of process and trust.”
Like Daines, Smith contends that the document’s release bodes well for the unborn. “The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to take a powerful step towards empowering elected representatives to protect the weakest and most vulnerable,” he said. “We are at the tipping point.”
He concluded: “I join millions of Americans who are hopeful that government sanctioned violence against babies and the exploitation of women by abortion is nearing an end—although in a very real way, the struggle to defend children in the womb and offer tangible assistance to their mothers now enters a critically important new phase.”