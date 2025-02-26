Ted Cruz releases database of $2 billion in woke spending under Biden’s National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) under the Biden administration spent more than $2.05 billion promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and “neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda,” according to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and a database he recently released.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The National Science Foundation (NSF) under the Biden administration spent more than $2.05 billion promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and “neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda,” according to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and a database he recently released.

Campus Reform reported that the database, which Cruz released through the Senate Commerce Committee that he chairs, lists a host of projects advancing left-wing ideology under the cover of research grants.

Among the projects were $2 million to the Pratt Institute for “community programming that increases climate literacy and promotes climate justice”; $3.2 million for a Yale professor’s documentary about the “challenges and untapped potential around African Americans’ participation in the sciences”; $4.5 million to Louisiana State University for a “Center for Equity in Faculty Advancement”; and $50,000 to Boise State University academics to study “white supremacist extremism.”

“Over the past few weeks, the Trump administration has been taking a sledgehammer to the radical left’s woke nonsense,” Cruz said. “DEI initiatives have poisoned research efforts, eroded confidence in the scientific community, and fueled division among Americans. I am proud to release our investigation’s database, which exposes how the Biden administration weaponized federal agencies to push a far-left ideology.”

Last month, the NSF paused all of its in-progress grant review panels to ensure compliance with executive orders by President Donald Trump to reduce spending and end government support for DEI initiatives.

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is currently conducting a thorough review of federal executive-branch spending for the Trump administration, efforts that left-wing activists are challenging in court. The official DOGE website currently claims credit for a total estimated savings of $65 billion, although those savings threaten to be canceled by a congressional budget plan that is estimated to add $3.4 trillion to the debt over the next decade.

