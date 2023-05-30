Ted Cruz shocks conservative supporters by condemning Uganda’s anti-sodomy law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has joined the Left in opposing Uganda’s latest anti-sodomy law, calling it “grotesque” and “an abomination.”

Uganda’s Parliament passed the law, titled The Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, after some amendments were added protecting individuals seeking help in dealing with homosexual inclinations and was signed by President Yoweri Museveni on Friday, May 26.

The law is “an act to prohibit any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex; to prohibit the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between persons of the same sex; and for related matters.”

RELATED: Uganda’s tough anti-sodomy bill heads to president’s desk for final approval

According to the law, those who perform homosexual acts have committed a crime liable to life in prison, and those who commit an aggravated homosexual act — such as rape, or acts committed with a child, or with a person who is mentally ill or advanced in age or drugged or who contracts a terminal illness from the sexual act — are liable to the death penalty.

Taking to Twitter, Cruz denounced Uganda’s protection of marriage and the vulnerable from sexual predators who are seeking to normalize LGBT lifestyles and ideology in the strongly Christian African country.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.#LGBTQ https://t.co/tTIMR8VtqW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2023

Richard Grennell, a homosexual adviser to former President Donald Trump, praised Cruz for his comments, touting Trump’s efforts while in office to decriminalize sodomy throughout the world, a stance in which the former president aligned himself with a major goal of LGBT proponents.

RELATED: Biden adviser attacks Uganda’s anti-sodomy bill: LGBT ‘rights’ are a ‘core part of our foreign policy’

Attempting to use the issue to distinguish Trump from the Biden administration, which has made the legal promotion of LGBT lifestyles a central policy issue both in domestic and foreign affairs, Grennell posted on Twitter, “Another example of what is happening around the world without Donald Trump as President of the United States. Thank you, Senator Cruz for speaking out now. We made it clear to Uganda in the Trump Administration that criminalizing homosexuality is wrong. No one should be in jail for being gay. Ugandan leaders understood the message. Why hasn’t the Biden State Department been as clear as we were?!”

Another example of what is happening around the world without Donald Trump as President of the United States. Thank you, Senator Cruz for speaking out now. We made it clear to Uganda in the Trump Administration that criminalizing homosexuality is wrong. No one should be in jail… https://t.co/QlHQUeC6ZQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 29, 2023

President Joe Biden and the U.S. State Department, however, have unsurprisingly joined other pro-LGBT governments in Europe condemning the pro-marriage law. Secretary of State Antony Blinken went so far as to declare that the U.S. would interfere in the internal affairs of Uganda in opposition to the law. “I am announcing today that the Department of State will develop mechanisms to support the rights of LGBTQI+ individuals in Uganda and to promote accountability for Ugandan officials and other individuals responsible for, or complicit in, abusing their human rights.”

Amid opposition from powerful western nations like the U.S., Uganda has stood its ground against pro-abortion and LGBT ideology. Moreover, its legislative opposition to homosexuality is nothing new.

As LifeSiteNews previously noted, homosexual activities have explicitly carried criminal penalties under the law since at least Uganda’s time as a British protectorate, which ranged from the late 19th century until 1962. Life imprisonment is already a possible consequence of violating the country’s prohibition of “unnatural acts” in the country’s Penal Code Act of 1950, though the section has been rarely enforced in practice.

RELATED: Ugandan president urges African countries to ‘save the world’ from LGBT agenda

To voice concern regarding Sen. Cruz’s stance and comments, you can contact him here.

