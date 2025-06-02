Teen girls walk off podium in protest of ‘transgender’ male in female event

Two Oregon high school teenagers refused to share the medal stand with a gender-confused male, joining a growing national backlash against ‘transgender’ competitors in girls’ sports.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two high school seniors in Oregon refused to share the medal podium with a male competitor identifying as female during the state championship on May 31.

Alexa Anderson of Tigard High School and Reese Eckard of Sherwood High School stepped down from the podium and turned away rather than pose with “Liaa” Rose.

As recently as 2024, Rose competed in junior varsity boys’ events under the name Zachary.

“We didn’t refuse to stand on the podium out of hate,” Anderson said in a statement to Fox News. “We did it because someone has to say this isn’t right.”

Footage of the ceremony shows the two girls standing off to the side, facing away from the podium, until an official appears to direct them to leave. They walk off together in protest.

Rose tied for fifth in the high jump final. Anderson and Eckard placed third and fourth, respectively. Their protest was not about being personally displaced on the podium but the principle of males competing in female categories.

The action echoes a similar incident in California last month, where Reese Hogan stepped aside to allow AB Hernandez, a make identifying as female, to claim a girls’ track title. Hogan was the highest-finishing actual girl but received second place.

Since then, Hernandez has claimed two golds and a silver at the California state championship.

Trump blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom over a male athlete dominating girls’ events. “As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female… practically unbeatable,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “THIS IS NOT FAIR.”

The Trump administration has made protecting girls’ sports a national priority. A February executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” warns states that they could lose federal funding if they violate Title IX by allowing males to compete against girls.

Anderson and Eckard’s protest adds to a growing wave of resistance among young female athletes across the country who are calling attention to the erosion of fairness in women’s sports.

“We must stand up for what is right,” Anderson said.

