Teen sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein used similar tactics to recruit kids for transhuman tech development

(LifeSiteNews) –– A remarkable video interview has revealed that sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s interest in kids included recruiting them for the development of transhuman technology.

Speaking with Redacted host Clayton Morris, investigative journalist Whitney Webb recounted how in 2007, after Epstein’s 13-month incarceration in Florida for procuring an underage girl for prostitution, he shifted the locus of his business interests to the U.S. Virgin Islands. There, in 2012, he founded Southern Trust, a DNA data mining firm that aimed to work with Big Pharma.

“Southern Trust was trying to gauge customers’ predisposition to cancer by ‘basically organizing mathematical algorithms,’” according to an October 2019 New York Times report.

Epstein told the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Commission at the time that he wanted to engage children in his company’s programming and artificial intelligence endeavors.

According to Webb, Epstein specifically targeted vulnerable, underprivileged and poor children, a strategy that replicated his previous tactic of grooming economically underprivileged teenage girls.

“Some of these efforts he was creating in the Virgin Islands targeted abused children, orphaned children, and juvenile offenders,” Webb said.

“A lot of those children may not have [had] parents, so again this is highly disturbing,” she continued.

“Epstein was recruiting kids to work in a coding sweatshop from schools in the Virgin Islands, [but] we’re only allowed to talk about his sex trafficking crimes in Palm Beach from 2000 to 2006 as far as mainstream media is concerned. There’s a lot more going on here.”

And a lot is still going on after Epstein’s death, Webb says:

This is just a microcosm into a larger group of people who are masquerading as philanthropists, but really they’re building a digital prison. They’re piloting it out right now on vulnerable kids – mainly black kids – in Africa and the Caribbean.” It’s all about tying a digital ID to a digital wallet and creating basically a surveillance apparatus where these children’s performances in schools and what they do in their lives is tracked and that data is saved. And they’re using it to feed artificial intelligence algorithms, most likely without their consent. At the end of the day, the intention is to have all children and all people on this kind of system — on this digital surveillance grid — tied to your digital wallet that holds a cbdc and have everything tracked. Epstein was trying to get ahead of this over a decade ago with his company, Southern Trust, and have your genetic data tied to your education, tied to your finances.

Webb said that Epstein’s business efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands shine a bright light on “the predatory nature of the people that are trying to push this through.”

Webb is the author of “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein.”

In an interview last year, Webb told Dr. Joseph Mercola, “What I’ve noticed, especially over the past several years, is [how] dangerous people with power [target] children, to significant degrees … Really, these things cannot continue … More of us have to speak up.”

According to a ruling by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra in February 2019, “from between about 1999 and 2007, Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused more than 30 minor girls … at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and elsewhere in the United States and overseas … In addition to his own sexual abuse of the victims, Epstein directed other persons to abuse the girls sexually. Epstein used paid employees to find and bring minor girls to him. Epstein worked in concert with others to obtain minors not only for his own sexual gratification, but also for the sexual gratification of others.”

