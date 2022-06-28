News

Tennessee abortion bans to go into effect as a result of Roe v. Wade reversal

The state has a 'valid interest in protecting the lives of unborn Tennesseans.'
Featured Image
The Tennessee State Capitol Building in downtown NashvilleShutterstock.com

Calvin
Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
Comments 
0

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) — A two-year-old ban on aborting babies with beating hearts can finally take effect in Tennessee thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In July 2020, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a pro-life omnibus bill that included, among other measures, a requirement that doctors perform an ultrasound before an abortion and a ban on going through with the abortion if a fetal heartbeat was found. Abortion allies quickly sued to block the law from taking effect, and it remained unenforceable until the Court handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which declared it was “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Nashville Tennessean reported that within hours of Dobbs’ release, Tennessee filed an emergency appeal of the injunction against their heartbeat law, asserting a “valid interest in protecting the lives of unborn Tennesseans,” and on Tuesday the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction in light of Dobbs undoing the precedent that the heartbeat law conflicted with.


“It is unconscionable that Tennesseans will lose access to abortion in their communities because of this decision,” Planned Parenthood of Tennessee & North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield complained. “Planned Parenthood remains committed to helping people in Tennessee and Mississippi access abortions outside our state, and our doors are open for non-judgmental information, resources, and financial and logistical support.”

Curiously, the heartbeat law will turn out to be something of a temporary stopgap until it is superseded by another, stronger abortion ban passed by Tennessee in 2019. That measure, a trigger law meant to take effect after Roe fell, will become law 30 days after June 24. It defines abortion as a Class C felony for any reason except to save a mother from death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function,” and specifically rejects mental health claims as a justification for abortion.

Tennessee joins a quickly growing list of states where abortion is becoming mostly or entirely illegal in the wake of Dobbs, as previously-enjoined abortion bans as well as anticipatory trigger laws take effect. More than 20 states have such laws on the books.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...