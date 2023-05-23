Tennessee codifies biological definition of sex, protects teachers from trans pronoun mandates

The new laws signed by Gov. Bill Lee are the latest examples of Tennessee fighting back against radical LGBT ideology.

NASHVILLE (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Tennessee has signed legislation that defines sex as binary and biological in state law and allows teachers to reject the use of “preferred pronouns” with their students.

Last week, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law two bills that defend the true definition of sex and prevent teachers from being forced to participate in gender ideology in the classroom. Both pieces of legislation were signed on Wednesday, May 17.

SB 1440 amends the Tennessee Code to include a statewide definition of sex, countering the lie permeating the country that human beings can choose whether they are men or women in total disregard of biological reality.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 16143 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“As used in this code, ‘sex’ means a person’s immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth and evidence of a person’s biological sex,” the bill states. “’Evidence of a person’s biological sex’ includes, but is not limited to, a government-issued identification document that accurately reflects a person’s sex listed on the person’s original birth certificate.”

The law is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

SB 0466 also challenges gender ideology by prohibiting teachers from being forced to use a student’s “preferred pronouns” if they don’t align with the child’s biological sex. The bill states that “teachers and employees of public schools and LEAs [local education agencies] do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression while at work,” thus providing them with the rights to refuse to use pronouns of the opposite sex for students.

Further, the general assembly declared that a teacher or school employee “should never be compelled to affirm a belief with which the teacher or employee disagrees.”

The law, which went into effect upon its signing, states that employees within the education system are not required “to use a student’s preferred pronoun when referring to the student if the preferred pronoun is not consistent with the student’s biological sex” and are not “civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student’s preferred pronoun.”

Additionally, those who refuse to use pronouns for a student that contradict the child’s sex may not be “subject to an adverse employment action for not using a student’s preferred pronoun.”

The two laws are the latest instances of Tennessee’s actions to fight back against gender ideology and its attack on vulnerable children and individual freedom. Last year, Gov. Lee enacted a ban on gender-confused men competing against women in college sports. In March, he signed legislation banning minors from receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for so-called “gender transitions” and prohibiting them from attending sexualized events such as drag shows.

Tennessee’s ban on child mutilation came weeks before a gender-confused woman massacred three 9-year-old children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.

More than 12 states across the country have taken similar steps and banned child mutilation while another four have restricted so-called “gender transitions” for minors.

Earlier this year, the Kansas legislature also enacted a bill codifying the definition of biological sex as male and female rather than caving to the narrative that sex and gender are “fluid” concepts.

RELATED

Biden admin files lawsuit against Tennessee to block ban on transgender mutilation of children

Texas votes to ban transgender mutilation of children, Gov. Greg Abbott expected to sign

Share











