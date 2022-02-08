Tennessee diocese to offer vax ‘booster clinic’ at cathedral hall, warns dissenters will be arrested

'COVID vaccination of children is not about protecting the children themselves. Since when do Christians use children to protect adults? concerned Catholic Jenny Hay wrote.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) — The Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is planning to host a COVID shot clinic in a cathedral hall for ages 12 and up, warned a concerned parishioner that if she shares “vax facts” on “campus” she will be arrested for trespassing.

“I do need to be very clear that if you are present on our campus you do not have permission to be present to address other parishioners either at the Cathedral or at the vaccine clinic. You also do not have permission to distribute materials. If you do so, you will be asked to leave the campus. If you do not leave or stop distributing materials, you will be arrested for trespassing,” wrote Father David Boettner, rector of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, in an email response to Jenny Hay on February 4.

Hay, a parishioner in the Diocese of Knoxville, had expressed her intention to pass out information sheets at the entrance to the vax clinic about the extremely low risk COVID poses to minors, as well as the potentially serious risks of the jabs. The info sheet mentions that “severe cases of myocarditis in youth following COVID vaccination have been reported by clinicians in Tennessee.”

The diocese had announced in a flyer that it will be holding a free “booster clinic” providing Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots (indicating they are available for those age 12 and up) at a hall of the Sacred Heart Cathedral on February 27.

Hay had written to Boettner on behalf of a “sizable group of Knoxville-area Catholics” opposed to the use of the cathedral hall for “vaccinating” minors, because of safety concerns about the jabs.

She made clear in her email message that she and a group would be “stationed at the entrances to the clinic” offering “Vax Facts” sheets to clinic attendees in a “completely peaceful and cheerful” manner, with the aim of providing “accurate information” regarding COVID jabs for minors.

Hay explained that she believes that injecting children with COVID shots “must benefit” children to justify their use, and she argued that data shows that there have been no COVID deaths whatsoever in people under 18 in Knoxville.

“We believe the assertion of protecting children is a facade to justify using children to protect adults,” Hay wrote to Boettner.

While Hay has not yet decided whether to continue to move forward with the distribution of vax info sheets at the clinic, she has launched an email campaign that aims to cancel the clinic in order to prevent the “vaccination” of minors. She has asked fellow Knoxville-area Catholics to “send a respectful email to Gabrielle Barr, a member of the Knox County Health Department “responsible for the clinic,” requesting the clinic’s cancellation.

In the email message launching the campaign, Hay wrote, “If you are a priest, we could really use your fatherly protection now. Are you OK with shuffling families out of holy Mass and into a clinic where children will be vaccinated for a disease which does not threaten them? If not, then now is the time for you to take a stand and defend our children.”

In a follow-up email, Hay listed the reasons she insists on protesting injecting children with the COVID jabs, which are summarized and source-cited in the “Vax Facts” sheet.

“Some of you have wondered whether, for the sake of peace, we should just let the clinic proceed and allow parents to decide whether they want their kids to be COVID-vaccinated,” Hay wrote.

The problem, she said, is “that parents are not being given the data they need to make a truly informed medical decision in this matter. Parents naturally trust state and ecclesial authorities who continue to mindlessly repeat the ‘safe and effective’ mantra,” Hay wrote.

She then listed facts she believes should discourage anyone from consenting to COVID shots for children:

“No one under the age of 18 has ever died from COVID in Knox County, Tennessee.” “ According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), if a child or young adult has had COVID in the past, they are already well protected against future COVID infection, without vaccination.” (Hay also cited California data showing that the unvaccinated “with a prior COVID diagnosis were less likely to contract COVID” than the vaccinated. “In the phase III clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine, more people died in the vaccinated group than in the placebo group. Hard to believe, but true. Children at the cathedral clinic will almost certainly receive the Pfizer vaccine.” “There are no published scientific studies demonstrating a better health outcome for youth who have been vaccinated for COVID (vs. unvaccinated).” “Severe COVID-jab injuries to children have been reported by clinicians in Tennessee.” Hay cited two teens, ages 14 and 15, who had “been hospitalized for acute chest pain and severe myopericarditis within 48 hours of receiving the COVID jab;” One had received Pfizer’s, another Moderna’s. “The CDC no longer recommends the COVID vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), due to the risk of severe adverse events,” and yet “this is one of the vaccines that will be offered at the Cathedral clinic.”

Hay concluded, “Let everyone who reads this understand: COVID-vaccination of children is not about protecting the children themselves. It is about protecting the adults around the child.”

“In other words, little Suzy may not need vaccination herself, but we’re going to vaccinate her anyway so that she is less likely to transmit the disease to her teachers or grandparents.”

“But since when do Christians use children to protect adults?” Hay continued.

“So yes, children are worth it to me. They are worth the hard work and the ‘disunity’ involved in fighting this clinic.”

“What if one child is seriously injured at the jab clinic hosted by our Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus?”

In addition to requests for prayer, Hay is inviting Catholics to email the Knox County Health Department to request a cancellation of the clinic at Sacred Heart Cathedral, and offered this template for use:

