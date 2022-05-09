Tennessee gov. signs bills to restrict abortion pills, ban males from women’s college sports

Violations of Tennessee’s new restrictions on abortion pills can result in felony charges and up to $50,000 in fines.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) – Tennessee last week imposed a new round of restrictions on abortion and LGBT ideology, with stiff penalties for mail-delivered abortion-inducing drugs and a ban on “transgender” males from women’s college sports.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed HB 2416, which outlaws distributing abortion pills, such as mifepristone, by mail and allows only certain qualified doctors to administer the drugs.

Under the law, a doctor has to examine a woman in person before providing the pills during a return visit and must schedule another follow-up appointment one to two weeks later. The measure bars pharmacists and other non-doctors from giving out the abortion drugs.

Violations can result in Class E felony charges and up to $50,000 in fines, as well as civil action against medical professionals, though mothers are exempted from penalties.

The new Tennessee law defies Biden administration guidance issued earlier this year allowing mail delivery of abortion-inducing drugs through 10 weeks of pregnancy. No lawsuits have been filed against HB 2416, which takes effect on January 1, 2023, according to AP News.

Tennessee joins around 20 other states with similar restrictions on abortion pills.

Studies have shown that chemical abortions, which now account for around half of abortions in the U.S., can result in serious side effects and that nearly 7 percent of women require surgical intervention after the procedure.

Tennessee is one of 13 states with “trigger” laws that would criminalize virtually all abortions in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Saving women’s college sports

On Friday, Gov. Lee also approved HB 2316, a law that bans males from competing against women in public and some private colleges and universities.

Higher education institutions “must rely upon the sex listed on the student’s original birth certificate issued at or near the time of birth,” according to the law.

Students who suffer loss of athletic opportunity or other direct or indirect harms due to violations of HB 2316 can sue schools for injunctive relief, damages, and legal fees.

The new legislation comes after Tennessee enacted similar protections last year for girls’ middle and high school sports. Gov. Lee also signed a bill last month to defund schools that decline to determine a student athlete’s sex.

