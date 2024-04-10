Tennessee legislature passes ban on chemtrails, weather modification

Intentional dispersion of chemicals within state borders into the atmosphere to affect temperature, weather, or the intensity of sunlight would be prohibited.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tennessee’s legislature passed a bill banning chemtrails and weather modification in the state, citing a potential “risk to human health and environmental welfare.”

If the legislation is signed into law, it would “prohibit the intentional … dispersion, by any means, of chemicals … within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

Approved by the state House of Representatives on Monday and passed by the state Senate in March, the bill notes that “it is documented that the federal government or other entities” acting on its behalf “may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere,” including in Tennessee.

To help promote the legislation, Dr. Denise Sibley testified before the Senate Energy, Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee, warning of the “unintentional consequences” of weather modification. She cited a White House document issued in 2023 regarding a “framework for past, present, and future weather modification” through methods including “solar radiation modification (SRM) using stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening, and cirrus cloud thinning.”

The report discusses potentially using SRM that “cool(s) the climate by reflecting a greater amount of incoming solar (shortwave) radiation back into space.” Solar geoengineering has also been backed by globalist billionaire Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum (WEF), which has proposed potential “space bubbles” to form a raft the size of Brazil in order to reflect the sun’s heat away from earth.

Weather modification via SRM and other methods has been taking place in the U.S. for at least a few decades, as evidenced by the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) noted that such activities subject to reporting include the “Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to … influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment” and “(m)odifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere.”

“For years they denied that they’re doing anything,” state Sen. Frank Nicely remarked during the March committee hearing. “And then they finally admitted — I found it in the budget, so we knew they were doing it — they say, well, it’s to dim the sun so we don’t have global (w)arming or climate change. Now they’re saying that some of what they’re putting in the sky is to enhance the communication between the satellites and our cell phones … to make the transitions more accurate.”

Josh Horton, a senior fellow who studies solar geoengineering policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, told NBC News that as far as he is aware, Tennessee is the first state to pass such a bill through both chambers of its legislature.

In January 2022, a group of esteemed scholars and scientists called for a ban on solar geoengineering, due to a variety of its potential risks to humans and the planet.

“Solar geoengineering is not necessary,” the group of experts wrote. “Neither is it desirable, ethical, or politically governable in the current context. With the normalization of solar geoengineering research moving on with rapid speed, a strong political message to block these technologies is needed. And this message must come soon.”

According to Geoengineering Monitor, weather modification is “often not considered geoengineering” because it is believed to “have only local or regional impacts,” but there is “overlap,” such as with solar radiation management (SRM) technologies. Horton criticized the legislative testimony for “mixing up” terminology but did not specify what he considers to be the precise definitions of “geoengineering” and “chemtrails,” for example.

Justin Mankin, a climate scientist at Dartmouth College, told NBC News that the “chemtrails theory” that planes are spraying chemicals to affect people’s “bodies” is “conspiratorial nonsense.” However, he essentially admitted that substances are being dispersed in the atmosphere, stating that the “chemtrails conspiracy has blurred and subsumed all these distinct technologies with distinct aims … ”

Share











