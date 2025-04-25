Tennessee’s Republican governor signs anti-life bill declaring ‘right’ to IVF

‘A massive loss for pre-born children in a state that claims to be pro-life,' lamented children’s rights activist Katy Faust.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law a “Trojan horse” bill backed by the ACLU that declares a “right” to contraception and embryo-destroying in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The bill, which became law as soon as it received the governor’s signature, had sailed through Tennessee’s legislature, despite being controlled by Republican supermajorities.

Tilted the “Fertility Treatment and Contraceptive Protection Act,” the measure was sponsored by Republicans in both legislatives bodies.

“We already encode [in state law] on the one hand, that an embryo is a person; it’s an unborn child, yet this bill creates a statutory right to create anand destroy human embryos without limitation of any kind, just wantonly,” said Republican Rep. Gino Bulso.

“A massive loss for pre-born children in a state that claims to be pro-life,” declared Katy Faust, Founder of Them Before Us, an organization dedicated to putting the rights of children over the desires of adults.

Faust has long decried the deadly nature of the fertility industry which she notes victimizes children through IVF procedures, killing 4 million babies each year, around four times as many children killed through abortion.

“When you look at the numbers that we are able to put together, what we see is IVF, big fertility, the baby-making industry, victimizes about 4 million children every year in terms of violating their right to life,” Faust told LifeSiteNews in February.

“Contrast that with abortion and Planned Parenthood, which victimizes ‘only’ 1 million children every year. So, if you believe that children have a right to life from the moment of conception, you have to be highly critical of IVF and you don’t want the federal government subsidizing it.”

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, after the bill’s passage in the House, Rep. Chris Todd and 10 of his colleagues urged the governor to veto the bill, saying it “is a Trojan horse that could potentially undermine Tennessee’s strong and righteous stance on the protection of innocent human life.”

They noted that left-wing, pro-abortion groups, including the ACLU, back the legislation. The pro-abortion “Tennessee Freedom Circle” specifically pushed for the bill, as reported by Axios. Tracey George, the vice chair of the board, previously chaired Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee.

The bill “could potentially open Pandora’s box as pro-choice activists seek to stretch the inch provided by this bill into the proverbial mile,” the letter stated.

The letter also raised the issue of the rights of unborn children destroyed through IVF. “We would submit that conception begins at the moment of fertilization, and thus, destroying these babies that are no longer needed or wanted is a type of abortion,” they wrote.

The pro-life lawmakers also said that their Republican peers who supported the bill are likely confused about what it means.

“We are convinced that a number of our colleagues would have voted differently had all aspects of these complex and confusing issues been thoroughly and openly discussed,” they wrote. “The fact that legislators did not individually investigate the implications of this bill more fully is something that we all have to own.”

Pro-IVF messaging by Republicans — whether clever, naive, or deceitful — is constructed to appeal to all who are pro-life, pro-marriage, pro-family, and pro-child.

However, the inconvenient, often hidden, truth about the babies created through IVF is that many of their siblings will be disposed of —aborted— as unnecessary medical byproducts of the IVF process.

When couples or individuals choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family — often numbering a dozen or more — are discarded as medical waste.

The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93% of children the process creates.

