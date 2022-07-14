Novak Djokovic asks Serbian fans to forgive critics following Wimbledon victory: ‘We are Christians’

“It is Christian to forgive, and we are Christians,” said the tennis star.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — During a Wimbledon victory speech, tennis star Novak Djokovic reminded his Serbian fans of their Christian obligation to forgive.

Thousands of Serbs gathered in their country’s capital city of Belgrade earlier this week to celebrate Djokovic’s seventh Wimbledon title. It is the athlete’s first major victory since the unexpected setback in Australia — the Australian government’s refusal to allow the COVID jab skeptic to play — that interfered with his ability to compete at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Novak Djokovic’s triumphant return in Belgradepic.twitter.com/W4wOvnFi3o — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 12, 2022

Despite the criticism he received during that time, Djokovic recalled the struggle with charity and encouraged his countrymen to do likewise. (Full video here without subtitles.)

“It is Christian to forgive, and we are Christians,” he said in his speech. “We look, we forgive. Only God and the people around me know what happened; I wouldn’t want to talk about it now and seem like I’m complaining. That all influenced this moment, motivated me, inspired me to return to the paths of old glory, to fight for the biggest trophies in sport.”

The tennis star addressed his Serbian fans with joy and friendship, stating that the reason he stood before them in victory is because of “Serbian stubbornness, that will to live, to win.” He added that “there is no word that translates it into the English language” and credited them for his victory.

“Such is our destiny, to always pass a thorny path. But we always say, who knows why it’s good? At the end of every tunnel, there is light, you are that light.”

— Article continues below Petition — Hunter Biden’s Laptop Exposes Presidential Corruption! Demand FULL TRANSPARENCY from the Mainstream Media NOW! Show Petition Text 2808 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition If you are not aware of the foreign security threats implicated in the "Hunter Biden Laptop Story" — and what they might mean for America's national security and foreign geopolitical affairs — that’s by design. You were never meant to discover the contents compromising President Joe Biden, and for good reason. The mainstream media kept you ignorant on purpose. Washington Post roasted for acknowledging Hunter Biden scandal once called 'fake': 'Retroactive Pulitzer?'https://t.co/5mCc5w51xs — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2022 The Hunter Biden laptop was real, of course. The NYT buries its confirmation of the story in paragraph 27. https://t.co/be9cPkXsKF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 17, 2022 In fact, the New York Post was censored by Twitter, Facebook, and all of Big Tech for even breaking the story that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed. CNN, MSNBC dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘Russian disinformation’ until liberal narrative was deflatedhttps://t.co/NwYPMEZ73u — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022 The New York Times, Washington Post, and the entire mainstream media called any reference to the story “Russian disinformation." THAT’S WHY AMERICA MUST INSIST THAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA REPORT THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY AND THE CONTENTS OF HUNTER’S LAPTOP! SIGN: Tell the Mainstream Media that viewers demand transparency on the Bidens NOW! Enough is enough — America refuses to be kept wondering about our compromised national security, corrupt sweetheart business deals, and pay-to-play schemes detailed in the Hunter Biden Laptop. LIFESITENEWS EXPOSED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY HERE “Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family’s shady business dealings with China,” LifeSiteNews reported on July 1, 2022. Even CNN has finally begun to admit that the Hunter Biden Laptop is a serious problem: Illegal gun purchase

Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals

Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden

Federal probes and investigations Voters MUST know for whom they are voting. Sound the alarm with our new petition! SIGN TODAY! The First Amendments protects a Free Press to report the truth and protect the American people — but the mainstream media has betrayed its viewers, spinning pro-communist and pro-globalist narratives that are HURTING voters! Voters MUST learn about President Joe Biden’s compromised business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, and so many others — all pointing to the Hunter Biden Laptop. DEMAND THE TRUTH: WE WILL NO LONGER BE MISLED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA! Media executives must learn that their viewership will continue tanking as long as executives run cover for their far-left base. Tell media executives that you will NO LONGER watch or trust their network until they fully reveal the contents of the Hunter Biden Laptop! It is not enough to simply change the channel. We must leave a parting shot to mainstream media executives telling them WHY consumers are refusing to watch any longer. SIGN NOW: DO NOT LET THE MEDIA SPIN THEIR OWN FAILURE BY DENYING US TRANSPARENCY! This is the only way to save the future of the media and win back a trustworthy Free Press for future generations. There is no telling what the mainstream media will continue to hide, deny, and deflect if they decide to run cover for the most powerful man in the world — the President of the United States. *** There is no time to lose—we refuse to let important information remain hidden from the American voters any longer! *** The Hunter Biden Laptop story is the single greatest piece of evidence indicating that America’s national security is likely compromised. We the People deserve to know the truth! STAND WITH THE PEOPLE: SIGN OUR PETITION ASAP! ____ NY Post: photo from the Hunter Biden Laptop Flickr: Officia do Palácio do Planalto. CC BY 2.0. Photos combined. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Nevertheless, Djokovic did address his misadventure in Australia, where he fought a legal battle and was deported for his views on the COVID-19 inoculations and mandates. His visa was cancelled a few days before he was scheduled to compete in the Australian Open.

“It’s something that shook me and my family and close people a lot,” Djokovic said about the incident. “The year started in an ugly way for me, what happened in Australia happened, but for months I was followed by the experience, those wrong views and judgments.”

Djokovic’s refusal to take COVID jabs attracted worldwide attention. According to ESPN, the athlete expected to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a vaccine exemption. However, the exemption was denied, along with his Djokovic’s Australian visa, sparking international debate and a backlash against vaccine mandates in athletics.

In March, Djokovic withdrew from two U.S. tournaments due to his unvaccinated status. He has made it known that he will continue his stand against COVID jab coercion, even if that keeps him from competing in the U.S. Open in August and September.

Throughout the criticism of this season, the tennis star has held firm to his Christian faith, refraining from any spiteful condemnation in the aftermath of his victory. Meanwhile, he is looking forward rather than remaining in the past. Recently, Djokovic shared his desire to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“I don’t currently have a limit in my head and a time limit for when I could end my career,” he said. “That topic is forbidden in my team and my family. My great desire is hunger for victories.”

Jean Mondoro is an editorial intern for LifeSiteNews.

Share











