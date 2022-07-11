message
message
News

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic ready to sit out US Open rather than take COVID jab

The 21-time Grand Slam winner said he 'would love' to play in the US but thinks the prospect of a COVID jab exemption that would allow him to enter is unrealistic.
Featured Image
Novak DjokovicChildren's Health Defense

Emily
Mangiaracina
Emily Mangiaracina
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) – Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic shared Sunday that he steadfastly refuses to get the COVID vaccine and is prepared to sit out the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vax status.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is [the U.S.] removing the mandated vaccine card … to enter [the] United States, or [an] exemption,” Djokovic told a reporter after his victory in the Wimbledon men’s singles final over Nick Kyrgios for his fourth straight title.

“I don’t think exemption is realistically possible or if it is a possibility I don’t know what the exemption would be about,” Djokovic continued, adding that he doesn’t “have much answers” on the matter, and that the only way he can see himself participating in the U.S. Open is if the COVID vaccine requirement is removed “in time for me to get to USA.”

Djokovic remains enthusiastic about the prospect of being able to participate, however.

“I’ll wait for some good news from the USA because I would really love to go there,” he said.

The U.S. government requires that all incoming non-U.S. citizensreceive a full set of COVID-19 shots.

Djokovic has already had to withdraw from several other tournaments due to his COVID jab-free status. Most famously, he was ultimately prevented from playing in the Australian Open after a hard-fought battle to stay in the country, when he was deported for fear he would inspire “anti-vaccination sentiment” in Australia.

At the prospect of exclusion from many major tournaments to the detriment of his career record, the Serbian athlete simply stated that’s “the price I am willing to pay.”

Asked if he was willing to give up his chance to hold the most coveted records in tennis history and become the greatest player “statistically” to have played the game professionally, Djokovic said “Yes.”

“The principles of decision-making on my own body are more important than any title,” he said.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...