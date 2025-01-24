Tens of thousands gather for DC March for Life with Trump, Vance set to speak

Pro-life crowds flood Washington, D.C., for the 52nd March for Life, calling for an end to abortion and to promote the culture of life.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers are gathering in the tens of thousands in Washington, D.C., today for the 52nd annual March for Life.

Despite Roe v. Wade having been overturned in 2022, pro-lifers know they still have to put pressure on their local and state governments to implement laws to protect the lives of the innocent pre-born and to help build the culture of life in America and around the world.

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen will be on the ground in D.C. to join the march.

The crowds will hear from President Donald Trump, who will address the pro-life marchers via video, and Vice President JD Vance, who will join a slew of speakers on stage at the grounds of the Washington Monument for the pre-march rally. Pro-life leaders including Lila Rose and Rep. Chris Smith will also speak at the rally.

A full list of events for the 2025 March for Life can be found HERE.

