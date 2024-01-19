Tens of thousands gather in Washington, DC at US March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Tens of thousands of pro-lifers are braving the cold today to march to the U.S. Capitol building for the 51st annual March for Life.
Despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade, pro-lifers know that we still have a lot of work to do to end the evil of abortion in the U.S. and around the world.
LifeSiteNews is in Washington, D.C., led by our Editor in Chief John-Henry Westen. We will be bringing you updates from the ground throughout the day.
.@JhWesten is beginning the ‘March for Life’ day by heading to Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill. #endabortion #prolife #CatholicChurch pic.twitter.com/a4fNMkSuPF
— LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 19, 2024
Pray the rosary with me at the 2024 #MarchforLife
MORE: https://t.co/KWNU1dhFnb#ProLife #Rosary #CatholicTwitter #CatholicChurch pic.twitter.com/dZ2WzT10Cf
— John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) January 17, 2024
.@BishStrickland: Roe v. Wade reversal does not mean we can stop fighting to defend unborn babies
READ MORE: https://t.co/YmL8Pvt7IQ#CatholicTwitter #RoevWade #abortion #ProLife pic.twitter.com/7xfgPtCaNr
— LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 19, 2024
@JhWesten with LifeSite League Coordinator, Jacinta Rigi, in front of the White House standing for the #prolife movement. #marchforlife #endabortion #catholic pic.twitter.com/gzw8PECrg2
— LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 18, 2024
On the ground prayer warriors are making a change #prolife #marchforlife2024 #endabortion #catholic pic.twitter.com/xFoJvqqG8x
— LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 18, 2024