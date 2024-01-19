Tens of thousands gather in Washington, DC at US March for Life

Tens of thousands of pro-lifers are braving the cold today to march to the US Capitol building for the 51st annual March for Life. LifeSiteNews is in Washington, D.C. Check here for live updates!

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Tens of thousands of pro-lifers are braving the cold today to march to the U.S. Capitol building for the 51st annual March for Life.

Despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade, pro-lifers know that we still have a lot of work to do to end the evil of abortion in the U.S. and around the world.

LifeSiteNews is in Washington, D.C., led by our Editor in Chief John-Henry Westen. We will be bringing you updates from the ground throughout the day.

Share











