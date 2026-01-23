Tens of thousands gathering for the National March for Life today in DC

The day’s events begin at 11 am with a rally on the National Mall featuring musical groups and a lineup of speakers, headlined by Catholic convert, Vice President JD Vance.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activists from countless backgrounds across the United States will be marching up Constitution Avenue to Capitol Hill today for the annual March for Life, the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world.

Although abortion is now a state issue following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade, organizers have vowed to continue to march every January at the national level “until a culture of life is restored in the United States of America.”

The day’s events begin at 11 a.m. with a rally on the National Mall, featuring musical groups and a lineup of speakers, headlined by Catholic convert, Vice President JD Vance.

This marks the second year in a row that the vice president has spoken at the March for Life. His appearance comes as pro-lifers have voiced strong concerns about widespread abortion pills and President Donald Trump’s call to “compromise” on abortion funding.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will also address the pro-life crowd. The Louisiana Congressman has a long record of supporting the unborn, at times breaking with Trump on key pro-life issues.

Representative Chris Smith, a longtime pro-life champion in the U.S. House who has served as co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus for over four decades, is slated to speak during today’s events. Since the early 1980s, Smith has participated in or led nearly every pro-life fight in the House of Representatives.

Also scheduled to speak at today’s March for Life rally: Jennie Bradley Lichter, president of the March for Life; Elizabeth Pillsbury Oliver; Shawnte Mallory; Cissie Graham Lynch; Debbie Biskey; and Bishop Irinej Dobrijević, Bishop of Washington-New York and Eastern America for the Serbian Orthodox Church’s Diocese of Eastern America.

Musical groups performing at the rally include Sanctus Real and the Friends of Club 21 Choir.

Please stay tuned to LifeSiteNews throughout the day for coverage of this important event.

