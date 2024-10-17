Tens of thousands rally in Japan against new ‘self-amplifying’ COVID vaccine

Late last month, tens of thousands of Japanese citizens took to the streets to protest the government's plan to rollout a 'self-amplifying' mRNA COVID vaccine, which experts have warned lacks long-term safety data.

From September 24 to 28, the International Crisis Summit (ICS) (formerly the International COVID Summit) convened in the Japanese capital of Tokyo to notify people about the new “replicon” self-amplifying mRNA “vaccines” that have been scheduled to be introduced in Japan, a country with a significantly aging population, this October.

According to reports by journalist James Corbett, who was present in Tokyo to document the ICS proceedings, tens of thousands of people gathered in the city to “march against the biosecurity state, against the WHO, against this new vaccine technology.”

Japan authorized the use of the first self-amplifying mRNA (“saRNA”) vaccine, supposedly to tackle COVID-19, in November 2023. The vaccine, known as “Kostaive,” is also referred to as ARCT-154 or, in Vietnam, VBC-COV19-154.

Japanese regulators approved the ARCT-154 shot in November 2023. As per an article in The Defender, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare gave the green-light to ARCT-154, the world’s first self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for adults. This vaccine is jointly manufactured by the biotechnology firm CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics.

“The approval is based on positive clinical data from several ARCT-154 studies … which achieved higher immunogenicity results and a favorable safety profile compared to a standard mRNA COVID-19 vaccine comparator,” CSL claimed.

A replicon vaccine is a type of vaccine that relies on a self-amplifying RNA as its antigenic component. Replicons can trace their origins to viruses like alphaviruses.

Strikingly, according to an article by The Expose, “the use of alphavirus-derived RNA technology in vaccines is where the danger lies. The man-made genes in the replicon vaccines, if introduced into humans, are likely to spread not only to other humans but also to other species.”

The same article continues:

The difference between a COVID mRNA vaccine and a COVID saRNA vaccine is that with the former, a cell’s machinery produces the spike protein for as long as these instructions persist while the saRNA goes a step further. It integrates the genes needed for the replication and synthesis of the spike protein-encoding RNA, effectively establishing a biological printing press for fabricating the vaccine inside cells.

Unsurprisingly, skeptics have slammed such self-replicating vaccines as the “third atomic bomb,” according to a report by The Rio Times.

Others have warned that due to self-amplifying mRNA shots being so new, they are potentially hazardous.

One such expert is epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who told The Defender that “these products are completely new. There is absolutely no long-term safety data on them.”

“In the clinical trials for ARCT-154, injected participants experienced a 90% adverse event rate after the first dose in study Phases 1, 2, and 3a combined,” Hulscher said. Of these adverse events, 74.5% were systemic — meaning they occurred in a part of the body distant from the point of injection — and 15.2% required medical attention.

Likewise, Karina Acevedo Whitehouse, Ph.D., a professor of microbiology at the Autonomous University of Querétaro in Mexico, told The Defender, “We do not know” the safety profile of the self-replicating vaccines. She said:

There have been no studies on the potential of this technology to transform cells — that is, to render them cancerous or more prone to not repairing damage to DNA — or to lead to a self-inflammatory status, that can harbor all sorts of pathologies. There have also been no studies conducted on transgenerational effects — for instance, teratogenicity [birth defects] — of self-amplifying mRNA injections … We simply do not know what the consequences could be.

In August, Japan’s largest broadcaster, NHK, showcased a feature on their morning show Asaichi depicting real-life experiences of individuals who have suffered grave side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Asaichi program featured a viewer who recalled:

My headaches became severe. Although they have lessened since the beginning, the symptoms have persisted for more than two years. It has been two and a half years of vaccine aftereffects.

One such report from the program highlighted the plight of a vaccine injured person known as Misu from Ibaraki Prefecture, a former healthcare worker in her forties. According to Misu, she has been suffering from “pain and numbness in the vaccinated arm, fatigue, and other symptoms.” Additionally, Miso urged that “the government and media report this properly. Voices are being raised to spread awareness about the suffering caused by side effects.”

Following the NHK’s program, Japan’s Health Minister, Keizō Takemi, declared:

Regarding whether health damage from the COVID-19 vaccine constitutes drug-induced injury, our response at this point is that we would like to refrain from commenting.

The latest demonstration is the second time this year Japanese citizens took to the streets in droves to oppose COVID-related developments. In April, thousands of Japanese citizens demonstrated against the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty and against mRNA flu vaccines.

Notably, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a former Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and a present member of the House of Representatives, gave an engaging speech apologizing for the Japanese’s government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, voicing his sympathies for those who succumbed to vaccine-linked deaths.

“I apologize to all of you. So many have died, and they shouldn’t have,” he stated.

Adding, Haraguchi said:

When I travel around to different areas, I see those who can’t stand, can’t walk, can’t go to school, can’t go to work. We could have prevented these injuries from happening, but we did not.

