‘Terrible’: Elon Musk laments judge’s decision to strip Jeff Younger of his parental rights

Elon Musk's support and sympathy for Jeff Younger, who lost custody of his son because he refused to allow him to be chemically 'transitioned,' comes just months after he revealed that he lost a son to the 'woke mind virus.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk threw his support behind Texas father Jeffrey Younger who lost his parental rights over his son earlier this month after refusing to castrate the 12-year-old in the name of gender ideology.

In a November 26 post on X, Musk lamented the announcement of a California judge’s decision to strip Younger of parental rights over his refusal to allow his 12-year-old son to be chemically and surgically castrated at the wish of the boy’s mother.

“Terrible,” Musk wrote.

The judge’s decision came last week, potentially ending a battle spanning back to at least 2018. Despite Younger and his twin sons living in Texas, the state Supreme Court allowed his wife to take the kids to California.

Younger and Anne Georgulas have been locked in a legal battle over the mother’s attempts to raise their boy James as a “girl” named “Luna,” including surgically and chemically transforming his body to more closely resemble this so-called “gender identity.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, Younger has consistently stressed that his son’s gender confusion has been inflicted on him by Georgulas despite the boy’s own inclinations. Younger, who has incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in his effort to protect his son, is raising money for legal, expert witness, and other expenses.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Younger’s ex-wife Anne Georgulas moved herself and James to radically pro-transgender California and, in January 2023, the Texas Supreme Court voted 8-1 to allow them to remain there despite Jeffrey’s objections, claiming not to see any reason the previous court order preventing her from unilaterally “transitioning” their son would not be followed – despite California having by that point enacted a law to make the denial of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and “transition” surgeries a form of “child abuse and abandonment.”

Musk’s support and sympathy for Younger comes just months after Musk told Canadians psychologist Jordan Peterson that he lost a son to the “woke mind virus.”

During the conversation, Musk said that so-called “gender-affirming care” is a euphemism for “child mutilation and sterilization” and called the procedures “evil.”

When Peterson asked Musk why he was willing to bring the issue to the forefront, Musk opened up and said that one of his sons took sterilizing puberty blockers in order to have a so-called “gender transition.”

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents, for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he recalled. “This is before I had really any understating of what was going on, and we had COVID going on and there was a lot of confusion.”

“I was told, you know, Xavier might commit suicide if you don’t [take puberty blockers].”

Musk said that doctors did not explain to him “that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.”

“So, I lost my son, essentially,” he said, visibly filled with sadness. “They call it ‘dead naming’ for a reason.”

“So my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus,” he added.

Both Musk’s and Younger’s stories come as overwhelming evidence reveals that those who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent so-called “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

