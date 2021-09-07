TERROR: Chilling audio emerges of firing near family trying to escape Taliban

Intense machine gun fire rings out as the audio begins with the screams of terrified women nearby.

LifeFunder.com continues to raise money to evacuate persecuted Christians from Kabul.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life movie producer Jason Jones has shared chilling audio from Afghanistan with LifeSiteNews as he redoubles his efforts to extract over 600 more vulnerable people remaining under Taliban control in Kabul.

A man then tells listeners that what they’re hearing is “…[F]iring…live firing at the Taliban… We don’t know what is that.”

It remains unclear whether the Taliban were in a firefight with ISIS-K, or if they were targeting innocent Afghans, but the sound of petrified people caught up in the terror is clear to all.

The family that recorded the audio are on the manifest list that Jones hopes he can fly to safety, but the sound of violence means Jones’ organization, the Vulnerable People Project, is now trying to pay for a special plane and pilot to take up the mission.

“Just yesterday my fingers stopped shaking because we were hopeful,” Jones explained about the upcoming flights.

“…[W]e couldn’t say it publicly, but we’d been working with a foreign ally and with people in that government that we trust… We knew that we would be getting humanitarian flights in again in a couple of days, which we will be doing…and so I felt just a profound sense of relief.”

Jones thanked LifeSiteNews and everyone who has donated for making it possible for him to hire translators, experts from the region, and other people to work through the list of those who need help.

“…[O]nce we clear our list, we’re not stopping of course – we’re going to work with other organizations to help them get everyone on their list home.”

LifeSiteNews has decided to redouble its own efforts to ensure the 600 people escape, with presenter Jim Hale announcing to viewers that the goal for Jones’ LifeFunder campaign has now been raised to $750,000 as he attempts to pay for this rescue mission.

Jones previously told LifeSiteNews that the US government had “abandoned the people of Afghanistan.”

“We have to figure out now what our government couldn’t: how to get people out of a country under Taliban control where you also have thousands of members of other terrorist groups operating, as we saw in the attack on the airport by ISIS,” Jones said.

“We are committed to serving you until you and your family are safe,” he pledged to Afghani Christians.

“A new evacuation plan will take time, and it will seem like it’s taking forever. Our commitment is thoughtful, prudent actions to get you to safety. We are with you now, and we are with you until you are safe. Pray for us as we are praying for you.”

Jones’ previous projects have included the internationally acclaimed film Bella.

