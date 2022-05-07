Internal report suggests Elon Musk’s Tesla might be paying for staff to get out-of-state abortions

A new health insurance policy was implemented following Tesla’s relocation to Texas which passed the Heartbeat Act in August 2021 banning abortion after 6 weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – Amid the chaos resulting from the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade, an internal report indicates that Texas-based Tesla may have been paying for employees to receive out-of-state abortions since 2021.

According to last year’s Tesla Impact Report, the company began providing an “expanded Safety Net program and health insurance offering” including “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

The new policy was implemented following Tesla’s relocation to Texas which passed the Heartbeat Act in August 2021, banning abortion after the baby has a detectable heartbeat, typically at 6-week gestation.

Musk, the founder of Tesla who recently bought the social media platform Twitter, has been heralded by many on the political right as a hero for his opposition to Big Tech censorship of conservatives.

However, Musk himself is largely apolitical and non-partisan, holding some positions in alignment with the left and other positions in alignment with the right.

Tesla is one of many massive companies that has committed themselves to circumventing abortion laws by vowing to cover the expenses of their employees who wish to travel to have procedures that are illegal in their home states.

Amazon, Apple, Yelp, Uber, and others have all made similar pledges to their employees, promising financial and logistical support for women who wish to travel to have an abortion.

In response to this phenomenon, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill last week seeking to prevent companies from deducting such expenses on their taxes.

Called the No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act, Rubio’s bill would prevent companies from receiving tax dedications for funding out-of-state abortions or so-called transgender “care” for minors.

“Our tax code should be pro-family and promote a culture of life,” Rubio said on Wednesday.

“Instead, too often our corporations find loopholes to subsidize the murder of unborn babies or horrific ‘medical’ treatments on kids. My bill would make sure this does not happen.”

