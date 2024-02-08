Test scores fall further at California elementary school in ‘Woke Kindergarten’ program

Two years into Glassbrook’s three-year contract with Woke Education, proficiency in basic subjects suffered. Fewer than 4% of students were proficient in math (down from 8%), and fewer than 12% in English (down from 16%) according to test scores.

HAYWARD, California (LifeSiteNews) – A San Francisco Bay Area elementary school has seen its already-dismal test scores on the educational basics drop even further two years after implementing a teacher training program and curriculum focused on far-left indoctrination instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic.

The Daily Wire reports that Glassbrook Elementary School, which has been flagged by the state for underperformance, paid $250,000 in federal tax dollars to a company called “Woke Kindergarten,” which describes its mission as “supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation.”

Hayward Superintendent Jason Reimann justified entering into the contract in the name of “helping students feel safe and whole […] [W]e are in favor 100% of abolishing systems of oppression where they hold our students back.”

To that end, Woke Kindergarten advises teachers to give children a “woke word of the day,” such as “strike,” “ceasefire,” or “protest” to give them “language of the resistance” that can bolster their “critiques of the system.” Training sessions include discussion of how to “disrupt whiteness,” and online materials on the company’s website envision a world without currency or law enforcement.

The material was too much for some teachers who spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle. “It slowly became very apparent if you were a dissenting voice that it’s not what they wanted to hear,” one said. Another, a self-described “gay moderate,” said he was temporarily banned from the sessions for questioning some of what he and his colleagues were being advised to teach, including the bit about “disrupt[ing] whiteness.”

Two years into Glassbrook’s three-year contract with Woke Education, the 474-student school did see a marked improvement in attendance, with a 41% absence rate last year, which was down from 61% the year before, but proficiency in basic subjects suffered. Fewer than 4% of students were proficient in math (down from 8%), and fewer than 12% in English (down from 16%) according to test scores.

The indoctrination of children with left-wing indoctrination on racial and sexual matters has long been a major concern in American public schools, from school libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even socially “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. The influential American Library Association, currently helmed by a self-described “Marxist lesbian,” opposes denying children access to age-inappropriate materials.

In recent years, the issue has helped fuel a parent backlash that has been credited with Republican gains in states like Florida and Virginia, whose current respective governors have taken leading roles in fighting back.

