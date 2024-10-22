Steve Bannon rebukes Kamala Harris from jail, claims he’s being held past his ‘legal release date’

The former Trump adviser alleges that the Biden-Harris administration is violating the First Step Act for non-violent offenders while 'trying to eliminate one of President Trump's strongest advocates' before the election.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative activists are crying foul after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is alleging that he’s being detained in his jail cell by the Biden-Harris administration longer than what is legal.

“They’re not gonna let him out early because he should never have been in jail in the first place,” Viva Frei told Jack Posobiec on his podcast this week.

.@thevivafrei to @JackPosobiec on Steve Bannon: “They’re not gonna let him out early because he should never have been in jail in the first place.” pic.twitter.com/G0fXtckIVN — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 18, 2024



Bannon is set to be released on Tuesday, October 29, just one week ahead of election day. He issued a statement to The National Pulse about the purported violation due to his apparently qualifying for Trump’s 2018 First Step Act, which allows well-behaved, non-violent offenders to be released early.

“The Harris Bureau of Prisons is illegally holding me past my legal release date – trying to eliminate one of President Trump’s strongest advocates – these criminals reek of desperation,” Bannon remarked. Harris is “the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations.’”

Bannon began serving his four-month term, which he received after defying a congressional subpoena from the corrupt “January 6” committee in 2022, this past summer on July 1.

Fr. Kevin Robinson, a traditional Catholic priest, gave Bannon, a Catholic, a blessing at a rally before he was escorted to the facility. Bannon had tried multiple times to appeal the ruling to no avail.

Steve Bannon is blessed by a priest outside the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut where he will serve a four-month prison sentence for defying a January 6th congressional subpoena.pic.twitter.com/1LhIjg3hYl — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 1, 2024



Bannon, 70, further told the Pulse that Harris is on track for a massive defeat.

Harris is “detested by black and Hispanic men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her. She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing U.S. citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations,” Bannon said.

Bannon continued, “Harris will lose this election on her inability to get black and Hispanic men to vote for her in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The four years she did nothing for family reunification of American citizen prisoners while genuflecting to illegal alien criminals is coming back to bite her.”

At a July 1 press conference, Bannon declared that he is a “political prisoner” of Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Joe Biden. He also said the “MAGA movement” is ascendant before shouting: “victory or death!”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson in June, Bannon said he planned to perform the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola to help him get through his time away.

If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe Biden is sending to prison. Steve Bannon is the latest. (2:14) Why is Congress going after Steve Bannon?

(7:28) Biden Regime Wants Complete Power

(16:03) The Future of War… pic.twitter.com/21GBKKpMbv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 11, 2024



The facility where Bannon is incarcerated is home to mostly white-collar criminals.

