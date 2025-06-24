Texas appeals court blocks San Antonio’s abortion travel fund

‘The court decision today proves what we already know: the San Antonio piggy bank for abortion tourism is against Texas law,’ said Mary Elizabeth Castle, director of government relations for Texas Values.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Live Action) — According to Texas Values, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals has ruled that the City of San Antonio must stop the implementation of its program that funds out-of-state travel for abortions.

Key Takeaways:

The Fifteenth Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked San Antonio’s abortion travel fund.

The $100,000 travel fund is part of a larger fund created to cover the cost of contraception, STI testing, prenatal care, sex education, and abortion.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit to block the travel fund.

Texas legislators also passed a law asserting that state municipalities cannot use taxpayer dollars to fund abortion travel. That law takes effect on September 1.

The Details:

On June 19, 2025, the appeals court ruled to temporarily block the $100,000 fund, which is part of a $500,000 allocation from the city’s “Reproductive Justice Fund” that exists to cover the cost of contraception, STI testing, prenatal care, “reproductive health workshops,” and abortion travel.

“Under absolutely no circumstances should any Texas city be funding out-of-state abortion travel, and I will continue to work tirelessly to end this cruel, unlawful, and morally bankrupt program,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed the lawsuit to block the fund.

In addition, the Texas Legislature recently passed SB 33, which says municipalities in the state cannot use taxpayer dollars to fund out-of-state abortions. It is set to take effect on September 1.

The Backstory:

The fund was first approved by the city council in 2023, and Texas Right to Life and the San Antonio Family Association filed a lawsuit to stop it.

The following year, the city council changed its plans, and while the “Reproductive Justice Fund” was still included in the budget, it was reportedly not going to pay for abortion travel. It would be used for sex education, contraception, prenatal care, and STI testing.

But the city council then turned around and approved an additional $100,000 to fund abortion organizations, including those that pay for women’s abortion-related travel expenses. It listed Jane’s Due Process, an abortion organization that helps minors travel out of Texas for abortions, as a potential applicant for the money.

Paxton’s first lawsuit against the city to block the fund was dismissed. However, the state then filed a motion for temporary relief, alleging that the fund violates the Texas Gift Clause, which restricts state funding for private entities.

The Bottom Line:

“The court decision today proves what we already know: the San Antonio piggy bank for abortion tourism is against Texas law,” said Mary Elizabeth Castle, director of government relations for Texas Values. “I look forward to SB 33 going into effect soon and making it even more clear that cities like Austin and San Antonio cannot have abortion tourism funds.”

