Texas Attorney General to investigate ‘ballot chasing’ operation to buy votes for Dems

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas, October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Texas law enforcement will be looking into recent revelations from Project Veritas regarding a “ballot chasing” operation to essentially buy votes for Democrat candidates through various material rewards.

The conservative watchdog group’s undercover investigation followed Raquel Rodriguez, who “nominally” worked as a political consultant for Republican House candidate Mauro Garza but in practice was working to shift votes toward Democrats, via what Veritas chief James O’Keefe calls a “a mix of gifts and coercion to work down their list of targeted voters,” in violation of “both federal and state law.”

BREAKING: Ballot Chaser Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud To Elect @JoeBiden



'Some of my Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known…They want to help Biden'



“For the entire team I’m looking at…$55,000"



“$55k for 5k votes, top of the ticket, Hegar/Biden”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/76qePEuOYR — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 28, 2020

“Yeah, I'm getting the Biden vote out, but I mean I'm not going to do it for free – in other words, if they don’t pay me, I’m like excuse me?” Rodriguez told an undercover journalist. “I'm against Trump. OK. I'm with Biden and I’m with (MJ) Hegar. That's the truth. I've got three Democrats; three Republicans and the rest are Democrats.”

“My people are undercover because some of them are Republicans,” she added. “Some of them are Democrats. Some of them are just wanting to get the right people in office, so some of the Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known because they could get kicked out, but they want to help Biden – and so that's how they're helping me.”

“I can honestly say I'm bringing at least at least 7,000 votes to the polls,” Rodriguez boasted. For example, “if y’all are my seniors, I’m literally picking you up. I’m going to your house, you’re doing your ballot. I go throughout the entire city. If I have a bunch of them, what I do if I have a bunch of them, I'll take 20 (ballots) here, 30 (ballots) here, 40 (ballots) here.”

Project Veritas filmed one such encounter, in which Rodriguez told a woman, “you can vote for whoever you want, but our conversation that we had, you said you were voting for Hegar, ‘cause you were going straight Democrat. You said you're voting straight Democrat per our conversation, so that when you're voting for the straight Dem -- ‘cause that's what you want to do, correct?”

She then coached the woman to cross out the line for Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and place her initials next to it to denote an “accident,” then vote for his Democrat challenger, Hegar. Rodriguez then rewarded the woman with a new shawl.

The shawl is just one example of the rewards these ballot chasers use to induce the desired vote. Others include, by Rodriguez’s own admission, rosaries, diabetic socks, wallets, and even free meals.

“This coming Thursday at a bar, we’re going to feed 45 ex-felons that we registered because they’re going to all vote,” she explained. “I got some people to go to the bar and guess what? I had to f***ing take them beer. I was like, are y’all going to come and vote or not? And they were like we’re going to meet you right now. I said come meet me because when you get to the bar, I’m going to have a bucket of beer for all of y’all to drink.”

At one point, Rodriguez admits that “what I do, picking up those ballots when he was with me, that’s illegal. I could go to jail. I’m a little apprehensive to tell anybody what I’m f***ing doing, you know what I’m saying?”

All of this violates a variety of both state and federal laws, according to Project Veritas Chief Legal Officer Jered Ede.

“Rodriguez may qualify for a sentence enhancement under Texas Election Code §276.012, which increases the penalty for ballot harvesting if three or more people are involved,” he says. “Rodriguez boasts of having over a dozen ballot harvesters on her payroll – thus pushing these misdemeanors into state felonies, punishable by up to two years (...) Rodriguez is prohibited by Texas law to assist voters unless the voter does not read the language the ballot is written in or is otherwise unable to fill out the ballot on their own.”

The gifts, whether for votes themselves or even just for voter registration, “would be a violation of Texas Election Code §276.010 and federal law – 52 USC §10307(c) and 18 USC §597, which bar buying ballots or other voting material,” Ede explained. “If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to two years in prison for violating state law, and up to five years for violating federal law.”

Garza responded to the revelations by condemning his former employee’s alleged activities and declaring that he “welcome(s) any investigation and accountability to expose these outlandish allegations.”

At one point, Rodriguez names Renee Yanta, a Republican judicial candidate running for Texas’s Fourth District Court of Appeals, as “in my pocket” because she and Garza paid her “$3,500 to make sure that their name is on the ballot.” Yanta told Project Veritas that she only hired Rodriguez for routine campaign tasks such as running information tables at public events, and that she did not hire “Raquel Rodriguez or anyone else to chase ballots or for ballot harvesting.”

“What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in response to the undercover investigation. “We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today.”

Ample evidence suggests that concerns about election integrity are very real, from former New York City elections commissioner Alan Schulkin (a Democrat) admitting in 2016 that vote fraud is widespread to a New Jersey judge vacating the results of a city council election over charges of election fraud last month.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In September, the New York Post published an interview with a former Democrat “fixer” who has helped manipulate mail-in ballots on a “grand scale” for “decades” in New Jersey. “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes ... could be enough to flip states,” he said. “This is a real thing. And there is going to be a f------ war coming November 3rd over this stuff.”