Texas baby dies before hospital could end her life against parents’ wishes

(LifeSiteNews) — A hospitalized baby girl in Texas died before the hospital could withdraw life-sustaining treatment in opposition to her parents’ wishes.

Elaine Wren, born on March 10, had been living with a breathing apparatus in a North Texas hospital. Baby Wren’s parents desired to keep her on life support, but the hospital considered ending her life under the Texas Advance Directives Act (TADA), which authorizes hospital ethics committees to withdraw life-sustaining care for any reason, even over the objection of the patient’s family.

Texas Right to Life reported that Baby Wren died naturally on Good Friday, April 18.

“We are thankful that Wren passed away in God’s timing rather than having her life cut short by a hospital committee, but that does not lessen this tragic and sudden loss,” the group said. “Please continue praying for Wren’s family, especially her parents, as they grieve over their beautiful baby girl.”

Bishop Joseph Strickland, former shepherd of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, had issued a public statement in support of Baby Wren and called on the faithful to pray for her.

Strickland also denounced TADA as a violation of “the moral law and the dignity of the human person” and urged Texas lawmakers “to revisit this law and restore a presumption in favor of life, particularly when families desire continued treatment.”

