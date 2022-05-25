Texas becomes latest state to quit disgraced National School Board Association

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced Monday that it will be cutting ties with the National School Board Association (NSBA). The decision was announced following a special board meeting and an independent investigation into the NSBA’s letter to the Biden Administration asking it to treat parents who air grievances at their local school board like domestic terrorists.
“As you know, TASB has been monitoring carefully NSBA’s efforts to rebuild trust with its members over the past eight months and awaiting the release of its independent investigation into the Sept. 29 letter,” wrote TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell in an email directed to board members.
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 24, 2022
“While we acknowledge that improvements have been made under NSBA’s new leadership, it’s clear that those efforts don’t go far enough at this time to overcome the operational deficiencies and lack of internal controls outlined in the investigation report,” Troxell wrote.
According to the investigation, the letter sent by NSBA to the Biden Administration was “principally directed, reviewed and approved by” former NSBA interim director and CEO Chip Slaven, and that Slaven was responsible for the “origin and substance of the letter.” The investigation also concludes that the letter was neither widely reviewed or approved by members, nor disclosed to all NSBA’s board of directors and members.
While the investigation concludes that Slaven and the White House could have collaborated on the letter, it “did not find direct or indirect evidence suggesting the Administration requested the letter.” Emails obtained by FOX News last year showed that NSBA officials and the White House had worked for months before in collaboration of the letter’s contents before it was finally sent.
SIGN, THANK and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is being attacked by Disney for signing a new law which prohibits sexual indoctrination of schoolchildren from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade. *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition!
For protecting the innocence of his state's youngest schoolchildren and standing up to the bullies in the LGBT lobby, Governor Ron DeSantis has predictably been on the receiving end of sustained attacks from LGBT activists and their numerous allies in the leftist mainstream media.
And now, the Disney Corporation - one of Florida's biggest employers - has decided to interfere in politics and pick a fight with DeSantis over the new law.
BUT, Florida parents, and parents across the country, are overjoyed that a governor is finally taking seriously their concerns about the early sexualization of our nation's children!
SIGN, THANK, and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with this petition which will be delivered to Governor DeSantis' office and CC'ed to Disney, and which tells the Governor that we thank him for, and will stand with him in, protecting our schoolchildren from LGBT indoctrination.
This common sense legislation, known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, prohibits instruction pertaining to sexual orientation, "gender identity" and transgenderism in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade classrooms across the state of Florida.
And, the new law also puts stronger limits on such discussions for older children, frustrating a primary tenet of the radical left's plan to encroach upon impressionable young minds.
Media talking heads and political opponents, ranging from radical LGBT activist groups to morally corrupt corporations like Disney, dubbed HB 1557 the "Don't Say Gay" Bill.
But, the truth is that such sensitive, personal subjects are not the job of schools to cover, but the job of parents alone, who, under the bill, would be allowed to take legal action against school districts that violate its provisions.
By their hateful reaction to the bill (now law) and to Governor DeSantis, one can only assume that Disney actually despises parents and their role as the primary educator of their children, especially in, but not limited to, areas of sexual conduct and morals.
Indeed, the extreme volume of manufactured outrage on this particular piece of legislation reveals the following significant nugget of information: one of the seminal means the LGBT "community" counts on to continue attracting people into their ranks, or as so-called "allies," is by brainwashing little, unsuspecting children without their, or their parents', consent.
We know it, and they know it. And, finally, someone is doing something about it.
SIGN, THANK and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is being attacked by Disney for signing a new law which prohibits sexual indoctrination of schoolchildren from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade.
Children's innocence is worth it and Disney, and its chairman Bob Chapek, should be ashamed of themselves for threatening to interfere in state politics because they are offended that children's minds will no longer be violated.
We must encourage people like Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature not to be blackmailed and not to be afraid...
If Disney wants to escalate things, then conservative and Christian parents might be finally persuaded not to visit Disneyland and Disney World, nor buy Disney products, nor watch Disney films.
Conservatives and Christians, and right-thinking people from all walks of life, need to start playing hardball with the likes of Disney.
We saw what happens when parents show their power in Virginia last year, so any further action on this matter by Florida Democrats and their allies in Disney’s executive leadership will be at their own peril.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to THANK and STAND WITH Governor Ron DeSantis for protecting children from LGBT propaganda, and from Disney's bullying, slurs and legal threats.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'DeSantis slams Disney for opposing law that bans LGBT propaganda from classrooms' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/desantis-slams-disney-for-saying-they-will-try-to-overturn-anti-grooming-bill/
**Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com and Shutterstock.com
Following the letter from NSBA, Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate parents protesting school board COVID policies and critical race theory in school curricula. According to whistleblowers, the FBI launched dozens of investigations into parents in the wake of Garland’s memo, including a father for appearing to be “insurrectionist” and a mother who belonged to a conservative group and owned guns.
While the NSBA apologized for sending the letter last October, Garland refused to rescind the memo when asked in a Senate committee hearing shortly thereafter.
“With this report now available, it’s clear that NSBA’s internal processes and controls do not meet the good governance practices that TASB expects and requires in a membership organization,” Troxell said in a statement.
TASB is the thirtieth school board organization to announce that it is cutting ties with NSBA following the October letter, joining Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, and others.
RELATED:
Disgraced national school board group initially wanted military police to monitor parents at meetings