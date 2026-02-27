Texas can enforce ban on ‘sexually oriented’ drag shows for children, court rules

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has finally cleared the law to take effect in March, in a victory for the protection of children against LGBT depravity.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federal appeals court has reaffirmed that Texas may enforce a 2023 law banning “sexually explicit” drag shows from venues where children may see them, allowing it to take effect after two years of judicial interference.

Senate Bill 12 states that proprietors of commercial venues “may not allow a sexually oriented performance to be presented on the premises in the presence of an individual younger than 18 years of age,” or else be fined up to $10,000 per violation.

As US News & World Report recaps, soon after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law, U.S. District Judge David Hittner struck it down, claiming it “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment.” But a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed him, and now the court has reaffirmed that decision, rejecting the plaintiffs’ bid for a new hearing and clearing the law to finally take effect in March.

The judges determined that drag performers and “pride” groups had failed to demonstrate they would be negatively affected, as forbidding “sexually oriented performances[s]” to children does not necessarily single out drag unless a drag performer chooses to incorporate such elements.

“I will always work to shield our children from exposure to erotic and inappropriate sexually oriented performances,” celebrated Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. “It is an honor to have defended this law, ensuring that our state remains safe for families and children, and I look forward to continuing to vigorously defend it on remand before the district court.”

In response, the Texas chapter of the far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it would continue to appeal the ruling, claiming the law’s “vague and sweeping provisions still create a harmful chilling effect for drag artists and those who support them.”

Drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools, using cross-dressing to expose and acclimate children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual perversion with so-called “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give children “unabashedly queer role models,” teach children to “defy rigid gender restrictions,” and mold them into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

Even so-called “family-friendly” drag events have at times turned out to be anything but, with instances of drag queens teaching children to twerk and soliciting their email addresses, having children lay on them, and appearing to flash children. Some events have also come under fire for featuring drag queens who are involved in obscene shows in their “normal” careers, for attracting radical transgender protesters, and even putting convicted pedophiles and prostitutes in close proximity to children.

Share









