Texas Catholic church cancels funeral date for Margo Naranjo after learning she’s not dying

The parish was not aware that the woman's parents planned to withhold nutrition and hydration from their daughter to hasten her death in clear violation of Church teaching.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop expanding assisted suicide

COPPELL, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – The Catholic church in which the parents of disabled Margo Naranjo planned to hold her premature funeral has canceled the booking.

LifeSiteNews has learned that the pastor of St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, Texas, where Margo’s parents hoped to have a funeral on August 2, cancelled the ceremony after discovering that Margo was not actually dying but that her parents wanted to remove her clinically administered nutrition and hydration. A Catholic priest reached out to the family to explain to the doctrine of the Church, which is that food and drink may not be refused to a person in order to bring about his or her death.

UPDATE ON MARGO NARANJO:

I received confirmation from St. Ann parish that they canceled the planned funeral as soon as they learned Margo would be starved and dehydrated to death. The priest prayed with the parents and informed them of Church teaching on euthanasia and assisted… pic.twitter.com/YnalGVX5I6 — Christine Niles (@ChristineNiles1) July 25, 2024

LifeSiteNews has also learned that whoever made the booking with an employee in the parish office indicated that Margo was in the final stages of life.

St. Ann Catholic Parish has been an important community for the Naranjo family, particularly for Margo herself. In 2020, her father, Mike Naranjo, shared on his Caring Bridge social media page a reflection that Margo, a graduate of Coppell High School, had written about St. Ann’s before the auto collision that left her first in a coma and then in a minimally conscious state. In the essay, Margo described the bullying she suffered in her old high school back in Colorado and how it left her depressed. When her family moved to Texas, she went to a retreat through St. Ann Catholic Parish that helped her psychologically, socially, and spiritually. Initially attracted to Mass at the parish because her friends were there, she soon entered more deeply into her Catholic faith and relationship Jesus Christ.

Mike Naranjo’s Caring Bridge page is no longer available to the general public.

Margo’s mother, Cathy, published the family’s intention to remove Margo’s nutrition and hydration during public prayers offered live through Facebook earlier this week. Subsequently, Mike announced that their guardianship had been suspended and that there was a court order preventing the cessation of Margo’s nutrition and hydration. It is unclear, however, that the parents have abandoned the plan to prematurely end their daughter’s life.

For four years, Mike and Cathy have invited friends and supporters to pray with them for Margo’s miraculous healing. Additionally, they have written continuously on Caring Bridge about Margo’s life before and after a careless driver T-boned her car as well as their own struggles and joys while caring for her. The most recent version of the Naranjos’ prayer for Margo, which is deeply Catholic, is as follows:

Heavenly Father, we come to You now in the name of your son Jesus. We lay your beloved child Margo, at the foot of the His cross knowing that she, like all of us is being held by you. We lift up the life of Margo to fulfill the mission you have set for her. Father, we know that You hear our prayers each night. We have seen Your many miracles in Margo, within her life and even through her struggles. Our Lord and God, we are in awe of your love and compassion and thank you for drawing us closer to You, we thank You for creating this community of hope, through the life of Margo. May her difficulties and the faith of her family, continue to bring redemptive grace for those who are lost and have drifted from You. While we ask for Your mighty hand to touch Margo and provide healing over her body, her afflictions, and especially her brain we trust in you, knowing that your love for all your children will prevail. Father, we know that your ways are not our ways, praying is something we do in our own time. The answers to our prayers come in your time. Lord, fill us with grace, lead us in strength and through discernment to continue to trust and accept your desire for Margo. If Your plan for healing is at the Resurrection, we ask for the courage to embrace your will. Lastly Father, in the promise of your Son’s resurrection, we believe that Margo’s glory will be realized when she is called to your home and looks into your eyes – and if it is your plan that she remain in her current state through her earthly life then we ask for your love, and in your time, to carry her to you, where there will be no disability, no illness, no sadness, no tears – where Margo will share eternity with you in the perfection of who she is, in the perfection of your creation. We ask this, as we do all things, through Christ our Lord, who through His finished work on the cross, shed His precious blood that we might have everlasting life. Amen

Margo, who is now 28 years old, suffered catastrophic physical and cognitional damage on June 16, 2020, when Zachary Cleveland ran a red light and crashed into her car. In 2023, Cleveland pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the Diocese of Dallas by phone and email and attempted to reach Mike Naranjo through Facebook but has not yet received responses.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop expanding assisted suicide

Share











