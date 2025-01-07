Texas college football players credit victory to Jesus, reveal ‘domino effect’ of conversions on team

‘It’s just been super cool to see the amount of guys that have really let God come into their heart,’ Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers said about the team. ‘It’s kind of like a domino effect in the locker room.’

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) — Two Texas Longhorns players and their head coach spent their playoff press conference talking about Jesus and their relationships with Our Lord.

During a January 1 post-game interview, Texas Longhorns college football quarterback Quinn Ewers, cornerback Jahdae Barron, and coach Steve Sarkisian discussed their win against Arizona State, attributing their teams’ determination and focus to their devotion to Jesus Christ.

“We all stay calm,” Ewers explained. “I think that my relationship with Jesus has helped me in that specific way of knowing that no matter what happens that He’s going to be there for me. He’s still going to love me.”

Ewers revealed that a growing number of his team has turned to Christ, creating an atmosphere that is not usually found in sports.

“It’s just been super cool to see the amount of guys that have really let God come into their heart,” he said.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect in the locker room,” Ewers explained. “I think more guys are starting to come to Bible study, come to chapel, whatever it is, and just to see that, and I think that’s what grows us closer, as well just the amount of guys that are putting their faith in the Lord.”

“We pray after every practice as a team,” he shared. “Prayer is very powerful, and I really believe in prayer, and it’s just been cool to see how Jesus and God have just worked in our lives throughout this year.”

Similarly, Barron revealed how he saw Christ working in Ewers’ life and how it has affected his role on the team.

“Quinn’s going to play fast, and the reason he’s going to play fast is because of his God, the Creator,” he said. “He’s going to give all his worries, everything he has in doubt, he’s just going to give it to him and just going to allow him to play free.”

Barron explained that while players often worry about being perfect, the reminder of God’s unfailing love encourages them to go out and play regardless of how the game goes.

He also revealed how his personal faith has helped him to abandon his own will and submit to God’s plan.

“The years before […] I wanted things done on my time, but it doesn’t work like that,” Barron explained. “God has everything planned. It’s already written, and all you have to do is just keep going with the process and just trust in the process.”

Likewise, Sarkisian shared that he and his players understand that they are not alone in the world but there is something greater than us.

“At the end of the day, it’s understanding there’s definitely a power greater than ourselves,” he explained, adding that the current culture encourages people to only look at themselves and seek attention and fame.

“We try to get these guys out of that mode, and we try to get them to focus on an attitude of gratitude and an idea that serving others,” he continued.

“It’s a testament to the leadership that these two [Ewers and Barron] have because it goes beyond x’s and o’s,” Sarkisian explained. “It’s the fact that there are more guys in Bible study; there are more guys going to chapel.”

“That’s leadership,” he declared. “That’s what real leadership looks like, but then that’s what comes out on game day.”

The Texas Leghorns’ testimony is part of a growing trend of athletes who are attributing their victories on the field to their faith in Jesus Christ.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein gave glory to God during a recent press conference while also thanking his coach for bringing him to Christ.

Likewise, Notre Dame’s star quarterback Riley Leonard celebrated his team’s victory, saying, ” “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be here.”

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard also credited Our Lord after beating previously undefeated Oregon to head to the national semi-final against Texas.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now.”

