Texas Democrat Senate nominee pleaded with Biden for abortion centers in every national park

James Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian, has claimed that there are six ‘biological sexes,’ supports fully open borders, and blasphemously invoked the Bible to defend abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Texas Democrats have elected James Talarico to be their senatorial nominee, despite the fact that he has claimed that there are “six” biological sexes, argued in favor of “transgender abortions” and males in girls’ sports, and made blasphemous comments invoking God and the Bible to defend abortion and transgender ideology.

He has further claimed that there is no biblical basis to oppose abortion and homosexuality and believes in fully open borders in order to allow unfettered illegal immigration while offering advice to illegals on how to avoid ICE.

Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian and current member of the Texas House of Representatives, ran as a “moderate” Christian Democrat in order to defeat U.S. House Rep. Jasmine Crockett, but his record betrays that claim at every turn.

“Do not let his choir boy persona fool you,” warned Texas House colleague Brian Harrison during a NewsMax video interview.

“James Talarico is more liberal than socialist Bernie Sanders, he is weirder than Tim Walz,” said Harrison, and “he is even more radical than the left-wing lunatic he defeated, Jasmine Crockett.”

Don’t let Talarico’s “seminary student” persona fool you… he’s more liberal than Bernie Sanders, weirder than Tim Walz, and more radical than Jasmine Crockett. Worse: he was aided in his rise to national prominence by the “Republican” leadership of the Texas House. Betrayal.… pic.twitter.com/GS3LENbiNo — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 6, 2026



“If Beelzebub were a politician, he would talk like this,” noted U.S. House Rep. Brandon Gill (R–Texas).

If Beelzebub were a politician, he would talk like this https://t.co/5TgSVSvpuU — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 6, 2026

In 2022, Talarico sent a letter to President Joe Biden pleading with him to establish abortion centers in federal lands and offices, presumably including federal courthouses and national parks.

The “anti-choice minority has taken advantage of the undemocratic loopholes in our political system to impose their radical program on our country,” he insisted.

“This minority is threatening our most basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he claimed, while ignoring the fundamental right of the unborn to life, liberty, and happiness.

🚨 THIS IS INSANE: Texas Democrat Senate Nominee James Talarico wrote a letter to Joe Biden begging him to issue an executive order that would have created abortion clinics in every federal courthouse and national park. pic.twitter.com/Bn4tCga8M9 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) March 5, 2026

Many attribute Talarico’s rise to prominence to a long-form video interview with podcaster Joe Rogan published last summer.

During the 2.5-hour podcast, Rogan fawned over the 36-year-old Texan.

Rogan reportedly invited Texas state Rep. James Talarico to be a guest on his show after seeing his viral social media video posts explaining his opposition to displaying the Ten Commandments in Texas public schools.

During his discussion with Rogan, the lawmaker, who is regarded by fellow Democrats as a

“devout Christian,” condemned what he calls the “religious right.”

“For the last 40-50 years, the religious right has made a concerted effort to make homosexuality and abortion the two biggest issues for Christians,” Talarico noted.

Then he made a shocking statement: “This idea that to be a Christian means you have to be anti-gay and anti-abortion, there really is no historical, theological, biblical basis for that opinion.”

He also astonishingly invoked the Gospel account of the Annunciation – which highlights the preborn humanity of Jesus – to defend abortion and claimed that a woman’s unwillingness to carry a child can legitimize the murder of the baby.

Back in 2021, Talarico asserted in a Texas Statehouse Public Education Committee hearing that sex is not binary while arguing that gender-confused male students should be able to compete in girls’ sports in the Lone Star State.

He stated that “modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes.”

“In fact, there are six,” Talarico added.

By the end of their conversation, the enamored Rogan suggested that Talarico would make a great presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2028.

“You need to run for president,” Rogan said. “We need someone who is actually a good person.”

“James Talarico’s woke Billy Graham shtick has the same function as Tim Walz’s trans-affirming Elmer Fudd persona,” wrote conservative commentator Matthew Schmitz on X. “Democrats desperately want a rural/religious-coded white male who can make their most unpopular positions seem American as apple pie.”

James Talarico’s woke Billy Graham shtick has the same function as Tim Walz’s trans-affirming Elmer Fudd persona. Democrats desperately want a rural/religious-coded white male who can make their most unpopular positions seem American as apple pie.https://t.co/KSRbuNEeP1 pic.twitter.com/rpshvWZImx — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 4, 2026

