Texas Democrat sparks outrage after calling for minorities to ‘take over’ the US

State Rep. Gene Wu ‘is a subversive whose citizenship should be revoked,’ Texas Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz said.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Texas Attorney General candidate called for a Democrat state legislator to be de-naturalized after calling for non-whites to take over the United States, a battle cry seemingly confirming the reality of the ‘Great Replacement Theory,” which asserts that white Americans and Europeans are being actively “replaced” by non-white immigrants.

Amid the massive controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s anti-American Super Bowl LX halftime show, a video clip of Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, head of the legislature’s Democrat caucus, went viral for saying that non-whites should band together to “take over the country.”

“The day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning, because we are the majority in this country now, we have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone and to make things fairer,” Wu said.

The video of Wu, resurrected from a December 2024 interview Define American podcast with journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, sparked outrage among conservatives.

Aaron Reitz, currently in a heated three-way race for Texas Attorney General, took to X to say that if elected he would move to have Wu’s citizenship revoked.

“As AG, I want to see Gene Wu de-naturalized,” Reitz declared.

“On what basis? He likely concealed his anti-American sentiment throughout his citizenship app process — the details of which are conspicuously absent from the public record,” the candidate explained.

“Wu is a subversive whose citizenship should be revoked,” he emphasized.

As AG, I want to see @GeneforTexas de-naturalized. On what basis? He likely concealed his anti-American sentiment throughout his citizenship app process—the details of which are conspicuously absent from the public record. Wu is a subversive whose citizenship should be revoked. https://t.co/bo41u8ZhI6 — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Texas legislator Brian Harrison called for Wu to be stripped of his House leadership positions and committee assignments.

“The Democrat party is built on bigotry,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, also a Texan.

“Gene Wu is a radical racist who hates millions of Texans just because they’re white,” noted current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican. “This is who the modern Democrat party is.”

“This is just racism,” Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said. “Americans reject it.”

Republican U.S. House Rep Chip Roy of Texas said Wu should resign from his state House seat.

“Unlike many Democrats, he admits his racism against white people and call to ‘take over this country,’” Roy wrote on X. “He should resign or the TX House should strip him of any power.”

Broadly speaking, the “great replacement theory” suggests that globalist politicians are intentionally encouraging widespread immigration from third-world countries to replace the dying-out populations of western nations, including the U.S.

The theory as such has been denounced by Democrats as racist and white supremacist ideology, but its premises have also been openly articulated by some Democrats, including Wu.

“This clip is being widely circulated for its advocacy for white genocide. People need to realize that this isn’t some random Democrat backbencher. This is the Texas House Democrat caucus LEADER,” former Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi wrote.

Wu’s outrageous 2024 statement is perhaps best viewed against the backdrop of the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show, which similarly shined a bright light on the Great Replacement Theory.

“Democrats have now fully embraced pan-Latin Americanism as a core part of their party platform,” noted Australian political activist Drew Pavlou, a constant critic of communist influence in the western world. “Third Worldism is unfortunately an increasingly dominant ideological strain within the Democratic Party.”

“There’s nothing confusing at all about the halftime show,” Gab founder Andrew Torba wrote of the Bad Bunny performance. “You are being replaced White man — and this is a humiliation ritual to mark and celebrate the occasion.”

“I’m tired of Americans being told they don’t belong in their own country,” wrote Nick Tran, a Texas GOP candidate for U.S. Congress.

“I escaped communism when Vietnam fell,” Tran explained in his X video message.

“I know what happens when governments try to convince people they are powerless and need to be ‘liberated’ by the state,” Tran said. “That’s how free nations fall.

Gene Wu started it. I’m addressing it. I’m tired of Americans being told they don’t belong in their own country. pic.twitter.com/ys94dMb7Mc — Nick Tran (@realNickTran) February 9, 2026

