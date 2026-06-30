Texas Democrats chant ‘we’re all going to hell’ in solidarity with James Talarico

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had warned that Talarico, Texas Democrats’ Senate nominee, is ‘going to hell’ after he used the Bible to promote abortion and LGBT ideology.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A roomful of Texas Democrats chanted “we’re all going to hell” in solidarity with far-left U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico, in a moment ostensibly meant to express defiance of recent criticism he received but that critics would say is more fitting than the party intended.

The Christian Post reports that over 5,000 Democrats gathered this past weekend for the Texas Democratic Party’s 2026 State Convention, where the party’s state land commissioner nominee Benjamin Flores took the opportunity to rebuke Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s recent warning that Talarico was imperiling his soul.

“They say that James is trans, we’re all trans. When they say James is a gay, tofu-eating vegan, we’re all gay, tofu-eating vegans,” he declared. “And when they say James is going to Hell, we’ll say we’re all going to Hell.” In a viral clip, the audience responds “we’re all going to hell” before Flores completes the pattern.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share









