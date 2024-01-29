Texas denies federal agents access to border park at the heart of razor wire standoff

'Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America,' the National Border Patrol Council said.

EAGLE PASS, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – Texas has rejected the federal government’s request for access to a border park at the center of one of the ongoing disputes between the states and the Biden administration over immigration enforcement while the union representing the U.S. Border Patrol has said agents will not be pitted against state agents working to secure America’s southern border.

Fox News reported that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling last week allowing federal border-patrol agents to cut down razor wire erected by the state around Shelby Park, an area near the Rio Grande River that sees heavy illegal alien traffic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested in writing that it be given access to the park, with a response demanded by Friday.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton responded first by telling Fox News the state has no plans to comply, then with a letter formally rejecting the demand, citing the assessment that the federal government’s latest letter “abandons earlier factual assertions, asserts new ones, and supplies even less of a legal basis,” the Western Journal reported.

“As I said before, this office will continue to defend Texas’s efforts to protect its southern border against every effort by the Biden Administration to undermine the State’s constitutional right of self-defense,” Paxton told DHS attorney Jonathan Meyer. “You should advise your clients to join us in those efforts by doing their job and following the law.”

The Journal added that the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the official union of U.S. Border Patrol Agents, weighed in January 26 with a statement that federal and state border agents “work together and respect each other’s jobs,” and the former were not about to start arresting the latter for following lawful orders.

“Lawful orders, no matter how unpopular or distasteful amongst rank-and-file agents, must be followed. Unlawful orders (as determined by competent legal counsel and not what some outhouse lawyer behind a keyboard says) will not be followed,” the NBPC said. “Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America.”

Last week, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement confirming Texas would not stop erecting the razor wire, accusing the federal government of having “broken the compact between the United States and the States” by neglecting and violating its “constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now.” The controversial Supreme Court ruling, while allowing the feds to keep cutting the wire, did not actually forbid Texas from continuing to put it up.

The situation highlights the extent of the animosity between the Biden administration, border states, and even some Democrat localities that have begun to feel the strain of illegal immigration (the latter thanks in large part to Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to blue states).

Biden has presided over a surge of illegals entering the United States and being released inside the country after the reversal of several Trump-era border policies, such as the previous administration’s third-country agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to have them hold refugees while their applications for political asylum in America were reviewed. The situation has created a humanitarian crisis, prompting even the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) to declare America’s southern border with Mexico the “deadliest land crossing in the world” in 2022.

