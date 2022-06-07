Texas GOP lawmaker to introduce bill banning drag queen shows targeted at children

‘Drag shows are no place for a child,’ Republican State Rep. Bryan Slaton said.

GREENVILLE, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – A Texas lawmaker pledged Monday to introduce legislation that would ban children from attending “drag shows and other inappropriate displays” after footage of minors at a homosexual bar in Dallas went viral Saturday.

In a Monday press release, Republican State Rep. Bryan Slaton lamented that children in Texas “were subjected to inappropriate sexual content by adults” and vowed to introduce legislation banning drag shows and similar events from hosting children in the state.

Reacting to images of children at the “Drag the kids to pride” event on Saturday – billed as a “family friendly drag show” but which saw children presented with adult performers dancing in a sexually suggestive manner while accepting dollar bills from them – Slaton described the event as “horrifying” and indicative of “a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children.”

“As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show,” Slaton said, adding that lawmakers have a responsibility to curb “the sexualization” of children.

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Protestors picketed the 3-hour show – which was held at the Mister Misster homosexual bar in Dallas and featured a neon sign which read “It’s not gonna lick itself!” – displaying signs urging the group to “Stop grooming the kids.”

DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE DALLAS EXPOSED! pic.twitter.com/I5FAzxE0da — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) June 4, 2022

Pro-family group Protect Texas Kids organized the protest after the club advertized the children’s “pride” event “to raise awareness that an event like this, a drag show for children, was happening right in Dallas.”

“The police were able to come in and remove all of the children and their families from inside of the bar,” the group noted.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh noted that Texas law already bans “sexually oriented businesses” from hosting people under 21 years of age, but that the police did not immediately uphold this law.

The governor of Texas signed a law last year banning “sexually oriented businesses” from admitting any patrons under the age of 21. This weekend a gay club hosted small children for a drag show. A clear violation of the law. But cops stood outside and did nothing. — Best selling LGBT children’s author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 6, 2022



Slaton said that he had “promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids. I was elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet the lawmaker urged people to “[p]lease pray for us as we fight to protect kids and join us if you can.”

A spokesman for the homosexual bar defended the event saying that the business is “more than happy to celebrate ‘pride’ in a family friendly, safe environment,” which he said helps kids “celebrate who they are.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Michigan Tudor Dixon followed Slaton’s example by vowing to introduce “a bill that creates severe penalties for adults who involve children in drag shows” if elected in November.

As Governor, I will sign a bill that creates severe criminal penalties for adults who involve children in drag shows. This type of behavior is criminal child sexually abusive activity. We will make Michigan the toughest state in the country on child sex abusers. https://t.co/zzCWnRYIcM — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) June 5, 2022

“This type of behavior is criminal child sexually abusive activity. We will make Michigan the toughest state in the country on child sex abusers,” she stated.

Meanwhile, a man was accosted by a swarm of left-wing activists carrying rainbow and “transgender” flags after protesting the event in Dallas.

